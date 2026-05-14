This day in history: Parents and 2 children killed when Buick plunged into Coeur d’Alene River. 4 ‘Pasco Connection’ were found guilty
From 1976: Four of the five defendants in the “Pasco Connection” drug-running trial were found guilty of multiple charges involving heroin sale and distribution.
The only defendant not convicted was Jessie Garrett, of Pasco, who was working in Alaska during the time that federal agents were investigating the Pasco Connection.
Nearly $300,000 worth of heroin and cocaine was seized in the raids. In one raid, one of the defendants “opened the door to police carrying a bag of heroin in one hand.”
From 1926: Two children and their parents died and two other passengers were injured when a car plunged down a bank into the Coeur d’Alene River at Cataldo.
One of the survivors said the car failed to make a turn at the bridge, and “the back end of the car was thrown around and went over the bank.”
A school teacher in the Cataldo Hotel heard the crash and raised the alarm.
Mr. and Mrs. Claude Chinn escaped alive and swam to safety
However, Mr. and Mrs. James Codd and their two youngest children drowned in that 20-foot-deep stretch of the river.
Also on this day
(From onthisday.com)
1787: Delegates gather in Philadelphia to draw up the U.S. Constitution.
1804: Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s expedition sets out from St. Louis for the Pacific coast.
1940: Nazis bomb Rotterdamn, and the Netherlands surrender to Germany.
1961: Bus with Freedom Riders bombed and burned in Alabama.