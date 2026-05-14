This day in history: Parents and 2 children killed when Buick plunged into Coeur d’Alene River. 4 ‘Pasco Connection’ were found guilty

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Four of the five defendants in the “Pasco Connection” drug-running trial were found guilty of multiple charges involving heroin sale and distribution.

Gov. Dan Evans helped dedicate a new magnesium plant in Addy, Washington, The Spokesman-Review reported on May 14, 2026. The smelter operated until 2001. The newspaper also reported that four of the five defendants in the “Pasco Connection” drug-running trial were found guilty of multiple charges involving heroin sale and distribution. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The only defendant not convicted was Jessie Garrett, of Pasco, who was working in Alaska during the time that federal agents were investigating the Pasco Connection.

Nearly $300,000 worth of heroin and cocaine was seized in the raids. In one raid, one of the defendants “opened the door to police carrying a bag of heroin in one hand.”

James and Florence Codd and two of their children, Patricia Jean and Ellen Rose, were killed in a crash when their Buick fell into the Coeur d’Alene River near Cataldo, Idaho, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported. The couple had five other children who were not involved in the crash. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1926: Two children and their parents died and two other passengers were injured when a car plunged down a bank into the Coeur d’Alene River at Cataldo.

One of the survivors said the car failed to make a turn at the bridge, and “the back end of the car was thrown around and went over the bank.”

A school teacher in the Cataldo Hotel heard the crash and raised the alarm.

Mr. and Mrs. Claude Chinn escaped alive and swam to safety

However, Mr. and Mrs. James Codd and their two youngest children drowned in that 20-foot-deep stretch of the river.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1787: Delegates gather in Philadelphia to draw up the U.S. Constitution.

1804: Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s expedition sets out from St. Louis for the Pacific coast.

1940: Nazis bomb Rotterdamn, and the Netherlands surrender to Germany.

1961: Bus with Freedom Riders bombed and burned in Alabama.