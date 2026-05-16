Gonzaga transfer Cade Orness announces commitment to Mount St. Mary’s
Gonzaga transfer Cade Orness is moving to the other side of the country for the next chapter of his college basketball career.
Orness, who arrived at GU as a walk-on in 2024-25 before earning a scholarship and appearing in eight games last season, is transferring to Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg, Maryland, he announced Saturday on his Instagram page.
“Blessed & Grateful. Thank you God,” Orness wrote in an Instagram caption.
The Poulsbo native had a decorated prep career at North Kitsap High, where he played under father Scott and became the Vikings’ all-time scoring leader with 1,821 points. Orness led North Kitsap to the Washington 2A state semifinals before walking on at Gonzaga and redshirting during the 2024-25 season.
Gonzaga put Orness on scholarship last season and the 6-foot-5 guard played in eight total games, scoring his only points of the season against Southern Utah and North Florida.
He joins a Mount St. Mary’s program that won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference two seasons ago and beat American in a First Four NCAA Tournament game before losing to Duke in the main bracket.
Orness becomes the fifth outgoing transfer from Gonzaga’s 2025-26 roster to announce their new destination, following Emmanuel Innocenti (Arizona State), Braeden Smith (Notre Dame), Steele Venters (Washington) and Ismaila Diagne (San Francisco).