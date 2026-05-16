Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bjorn J. Hill Hakso and Sylvi E. Sutinen, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Kalven R. Wessels and Phoebejean R. Schliep, both of Spokane.

Mario A. Godinez Dearcos and Daniela F. Valdez Santos, both of Spokane.

Dominique J. Watson and Alison M. Lweis, both of Spokane.

Evan Z. Allgood and Jenna B. Gaskin, both of Spokane Valley.

Jayden B. J. Payne and Sydney E. Swatzell, both of Spokane.

Nicholas H. Mower, of Spokane, and Kari J. Frates, of Fruitland, Idaho.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Linda J. Homen Family Trust v. Zachary N. Guthas, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Steven Beach, restitution of premises.

Broadmoor Apartments LLC v. William Curry, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Jeffrey Muxlow, restitution of premises.

Broadmoor Apartments LLC v. William Saunders, restitution of premises.

Jonathan M. Shumate and Emily G. Shumate v. James W. Blair, complaint for injury and damages.

Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union v. Dawn N. Gustafsson, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Augustson, Daniel J. and Roseann K.

Shindler, Athena A. and Anthony R.

Gillespie, Kathryn C. and Joel S.

Kharlamov, Boris N. and Olga N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Michael L. Brooks, 62; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree malicious mischief.

Nathaniel M. Boysen, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Elijah G. Lopez, 20; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Noah J. Hicks, 42; $15 restitution, 52 days in jail with credit given for 52 days served, after being found guilty of order violation.

Joseph D. Trethewey, 34; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

John C. Harvey, 57; $15 restitution, 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of order violation.

Nathaniel E. Pakootas-Condon, 22; $248.82 restitution, 58 days in jail with credit given for 58 days served, after being found guilty of order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Jon R. Fischer, 53; 68 days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Donny L. Carson, 36; 65 days in jail, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Louis A. Galvan, 43; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Hunter M. Cary, 27; $200 restitution, three days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Alyka I. Aurand, Spokane; debts of $34,591.

Christian J. Kempton, Liberty Lake; debts of $199,071.

Robin L. Hetzler, Spokane Valley; debts of $62,486

Craig M. and Saralee Buhl, Colbert; debts of $300,517.

Stephanie N. Hallo, Spokane; debts of $31,448.

Cameron T. Olson, Liberty Lake; debts of $28,827.

John R. Donohue, Spokane Valley; debts of $129,363.

Ivy N. Galvin, Spokane; debts not listed.

Sven Johnson, Airway Heights; debts of $65,805.

Tracy E. Lindor, Spokane Valley; debts of $6,669.

Gene D. Reichert, Warden; debts of $178,407.

Orion D. Sanftner and Jasmyn R. Wright, Spokane Valley; debts of $39,687.

Oscar C. Leal, Moses Lake; debts of $40,120.

Mason H. Powell and Amanda S. Pierson, Spokane Valley; debts of $133,576.

Marcus J. Ruscheinsky, Liberty Lake; debts of $54,295.

Monicea I. Brown, Spokane; debts of $253,075.

Lynn Anderson, Spokane Valley; debts of $41,900.

Wage-earner petitions

Jesus and Elissa Valencia, Othello; debts of $594,384.

Timothy J. and Birgitta K. Loucks, Spokane; debts of $1,347,364.

John B. Livengood, Deer Park; debts of $292,168.