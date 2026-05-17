China to buy at least $17 billion in U.S. agricultural products annually, White House says

By Katharine Jackson and Curtis Williams Reuters

WASHINGTON – China has committed to purchasing at least $17 billion of U.S. agricultural products in 2026, 2027 and 2028, the White House said ​in a fact sheet released on Sunday.

The commitment was made during meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week, the White House ‌said.

The $17 billion figure does not include ​the soybean purchase commitments China made in October 2025, the White House said.

There has been a marked reduction in U.S. agricultural exports to China ⁠after last year’s rounds of tit-for-tat ‌tariffs sharply curtailed ‌trade, which fell 65.7% year-on-year to $8.4 billion in 2025, according to U.S. Department ⁠of Agriculture data.

China has dramatically scaled back its reliance on U.S. farm goods since ‌Trump’s first term, sourcing ‌roughly 20% of its soybeans from the U.S. in 2024, the year before he returned to office, ⁠down from 41% in 2016.

China will ​work with U.S. ⁠regulators ​to lift suspensions of U.S. beef facilities and resume imports of poultry from U.S. states determined to be free of avian influenza, ⁠the White House said.

Confirming earlier statements from the Chinese government, the White House also said on Sunday ⁠the world’s two largest economies would establish a U.S.-China Board of Trade and the U.S.-China Board of Investment.

The boards will resolve ⁠concerns over market access ‌for agricultural products and expand trade “under ​a ‌reciprocal tariff-reduction framework,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang ​Yi said in a statement last week.

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson in Washington, D.C. and Curtis Williams in Houston; Editing by Sergio Non and Chris Reese)