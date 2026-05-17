Seeding Sunday: Brackets released for baseball, softball, boys soccer state tournaments

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released the state tournament brackets for baseball, softball and boys soccer on Sunday. Here’s a look at the seeds and matchups for the Spokane-area teams that qualified for state.

This post will be updated as more information about times/venues become available.

Baseball

4A: Gonzaga Prep (20-4) beat the No. 7 and No. 2 by RPI last week in the district tournament and received the No. 5 seed to state. They’ll play in the Yakima regional at County Stadium and face No. 12 Puyallup (18-7) in the first round on Saturday at 1 p.m. Richland (22-2), which G-Prep beat 3-2 in the District 6 title game, got the No. 1 seed and will host a regional.

3A: Central Valley (9-16) upset University and Mt. Spokane in districts to reach the state tournament and is the No. 20 seed. The Bears face a Tuesday play-in game on the road against No. 13 Shorewood (18-5).

2A: West Valley (20-2) earned the No. 4 seed and will host a regional at Shadle Park HS. The Eagles take on No. 12 Orting (16-7) in the first round on Saturday. Pullman (16-5) is the No. 16 seed and faces No. 1 Bainbridge (20-3).

1A: Colville (17-7) beat Lakeside (16-7) in the district tournament championship game, earning the No. 4 seed, and will host a regional. The Crimson Hawks host No. 13 Rochester (14-8) on Saturday. Lakeside is the No. 6 seed and faces No. 11 King’s (14-8) on the road.

2B: Northwest Christian (19-3) is the No. 4 seed and hosts a regional at the school. The Crusaders face No. 13 Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (16-7) in the first round on Saturday. No. 11 Colfax (16-8) takes on No. 6 Liberty Bell (20-3) and No. 14 Chewelah (15-7) plays No. 3 Napavine (21-2).

1B: No. 3 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (15-7) hosts a quarterfinal on Saturday. No. 12 Garfield-Palouse (10-6) takes on No. 5 Oroville (15-4) in a first-round game on Tuesday.

Softball

4A: The Greater Spokane League didn’t have any teams qualify for state.

3A: Mt. Spokane (22-1) won a thrilling 4-3 district championship game over Kennewick in walk-off fashion in extra innings and is the No. 2 seed to state. They’ll face the (15) Gig Harbor/(18) Southridge play-in winner in the first round on Friday at Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.

2A: Deer Park (21-1) is the No. 4 seed and takes on No. 13 Kingston (16-6) in a first-round game on Friday at 11 a.m. at Carlon Park in Selah. Clarkston (14-9) got the No. 14 seed and faces No. 3 Port Angeles (19-3) at 9 a.m. in the first round.

1A: The Northeast A League didn’t have any teams qualify for state.

2B: Freeman (19-3) is the top seed to the state tournament and plays No. 16 Friday Harbor (13-7) in a first-round game at 11 a.m. at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. No. 5 Liberty (20-3) takes on No. 12 Rainier (13-10) at 11 a.m. and No. 11 Colfax (15-8) faces No. 6 River View (21-2) at 9 a.m.

1B: No. 3 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (17-7) goes straight to a quarterfinal on Friday at 1 p.m. at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima. No. 5 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (17-6) plays No. 12 Wahkiakum (4-6) at 3 p.m. and No. 6 Colton (18-5) takes on No. 11 Muckleshoot Tribal (12-6) at 3 p.m.

Boys soccer

4A: Lewis and Clark (13-4-0) is the No. 9 seed and faces No. 8 Sumner (13-4-1) in a first-round game on Tuesday.

3A: Ridgeline (10-2-3) earned the No. 9 seed and takes on No. 8 Lakeside of Seattle (14-5-1) at Mercer Island HS on Friday at 5 p.m.

2A: Pullman (13-2-2) is the No. 7 seed and hosts No. 10 Hockinson (15-4-0) on Wednesday. East Valley (9-7-3) got the No. 16 seed and challenges No. 1 Bainbridge (19-0-0) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

1A: Medical Lake (9-8-1) is the No. 18 seed and plays No. 15 Tonasket (14-7-0) in a play-in game on Wednesday. No. 20 Lakeside (11-4-2) also faces a play-in game against No. 13 Wapato (13-7-0) on Tuesday.