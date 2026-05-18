Ritzville takes best float, 24 marching bands among awardees in Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade

Judges announced the winners of the awards for excellence in the annual Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade, held Saturday evening.

Thousands of parade participants and tens of thousands more attendees from across the Northwest took to downtown on Saturday in the 88th year of the parade. Each year, judges from the Spokane Lilac Festival Association dub the best of the bunch in categories for float design, horsemanship and school marching band excellence.

Here are this year’s honorees.

Lilac Gold Standards Awards Two expert judges positioned themselves near the start of the parade route, rating some 13 elements in each of the 40 marching bands who took part this year.

Each band is eligible for the Gold Standards Award providing they meet judges’ marks, said Parade Director Dave Weatherred. This helps foster a healthy competition while also ensuring bands from smaller towns still shine among larger schools with more kids and resources, Weatherred said.

“I was blown away by how many of the bands, even from small towns, really did a good job and really worked hard at looking great last night,” Weatherred said.

Around 60% of what judges base their scores on is musical, Weatherred said. The rest are elements like posture, entertainment and camaraderie.

The 24 winners of the award, in no particular order:

Mt. Spokane Wildcats

Cashmere High School

Cheney High School

West Seattle High School

Mead High School

Evergreen Middle School

Highland High School Scotties

Rogers High School

Lewis and Clark High School

Lakeside High School

Mariner High School

Liberty Lancers

Medical Lake High School

Ferris High School

North Central High School

Oak Harbor High School

Moses Lake High School

Quincy High School

Reardan Edwall High School

Prosser High School

Central Valley High School

Ridgeline High School

Shadle Park High School

University High School

Best float awards

Parade judges separate winners of awards for float design based on the town’s population from which they come. The Torchlight awards for best lighting have yet to be announced.

Lilac Sweepstakes Award (Best Overall Community Float): Ritzville

Queen’s Award (Best in Population 500-2,000)

1st: Freeman

2nd: Manson

3rd: Oroville

President’s Award (Best in Population 2,000-15,000)

1st: Deer Park

2nd: Sunnyside

3rd: Prosser

Grand Marshall Award (Best in Population 15,000-700,000)

1st: Wenatchee

2nd: Penticton

3rd: Valleyfest

Richard Logerwell Memorial Award: Sunnyside

Equestrian Awards

Michael Dedmon Memorial Award of Excellence: Miss Newport Rodeo

Evelyn Jones “Best Overall Equestrian”: Miss Colorama Pro Rodeo

Lilac Spirit Award: Ellensburg Rodeo Queen