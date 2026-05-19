$8.4M worth of cocaine found on truck carrying Kim Kardashian’s Skims

By Anthony Thompson USA TODAY

A truck loaded with Skims clothing meant for a routine delivery was instead used as part of a multimillion-dollar cocaine smuggling attempt that authorities in the United Kingdom say was uncovered at a port inspection.

A Polish truck driver has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison ​after being convicted of smuggling cocaine concealed within a shipment of Skims underwear and clothing, according to the U.K.’s National Crime Agency.

The case came to light after Border Force officers stopped the vehicle ⁠at the Port of Harwich in Essex on Sept. 5, 2025. The truck had arrived on a ferry from Hook of Holland ‌in the Netherlands and was carrying 28 pallets of Skims ​products, the clothing brand founded by business mogul Kim Kardashian.

Officials said the Skims shipment itself was legitimate and that neither the exporter nor the importer was connected to the smuggling operation. Investigators later determined, however, that the truck had been specifically modified with a hidden compartment ⁠built into the rear trailer doors.

In a statement to USA TODAY, ‌Skims said, “SKIMS is aware of the ‌recent news involving a shipment with our products. We want to be absolutely clear: SKIMS had no knowledge whatsoever about this criminal activity. We had no ⁠connection to the smuggling operation, the driver, or the truck.”

According to the National Crime Agency, officers used X-ray scanning on the truck and detected irregularities ‌in the trailer’s construction. A search revealed ‌a false compartment built into the rear doors, where 90 packages of cocaine were concealed. Each package weighed about two pounds.

Authorities estimated the value of the drugs at 7.2 million euros, or ⁠roughly $8.4 million.

Investigators also reviewed tracking data and identified a 16-minute stop that the ​suspect did not report during ⁠questioning. Investigators ​believe the drugs were loaded during that brief window, with knowledge of both the suspect and an organized crime network coordinating the shipment.

The driver, identified as Jakub Jan Konkel, 40, from Kartuzy in northern Poland, initially denied ⁠involvement but later pleaded guilty to drug smuggling charges.

Authorities said he admitted agreeing to transport the cocaine in exchange for 4,500 euros. He was recently sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in England to 13 ⁠years and six months in prison.

Law enforcement officials said the case highlights how criminal groups exploit legitimate supply chains and commercial freight routes to move illegal drugs across borders.

“Organized crime groups use corrupt drivers like Konkel to move Class A drugs often hidden ⁠on entirely legitimate loads such as this,” ‌said NCA operations manager Paul Orchard in a statement.

He added that ​the seizure prevented ‌a significant amount of cocaine from reaching communities and disrupted profits for the network behind ​the operation.