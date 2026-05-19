On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Phila. or Baltimore at Tampa Bay MLBN
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle SEAM
4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Miami MLBN
7 p.m.: Athletics at L.A. Angels MLBN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m. WCF: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBC
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Portland at Indiana USA
6 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago USA
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
5 p.m.: WCF: Vegas at Colorado ESPN
Hockey, IIHF World Championship
7:20 a.m.: Switzerland at Austria NHL
11:20 a.m.: Germany at United States NHL
Soccer, men
Noon: Europa League: Freiburg vs. Aston Villa CBS Sports
7 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: San Jose at Colorado CBS Sports
Soccer, women
5 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Houston CBS Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change