The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Phila. or Baltimore at Tampa Bay MLBN

1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle SEAM

4 p.m.: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Atlanta at Miami MLBN

7 p.m.: Athletics at L.A. Angels MLBN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m. WCF: San Antonio at Oklahoma City NBC

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Portland at Indiana USA

6 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago USA

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

5 p.m.: WCF: Vegas at Colorado ESPN

Hockey, IIHF World Championship

7:20 a.m.: Switzerland at Austria NHL

11:20 a.m.: Germany at United States NHL

Soccer, men

Noon: Europa League: Freiburg vs. Aston Villa CBS Sports

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: San Jose at Colorado CBS Sports

Soccer, women

5 p.m.: NWSL: San Diego at Houston CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change