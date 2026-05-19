Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joseph S. Perez and Alexa W. Lutterloh, both of Mead.

Nathaniel L. Boutain and Karina J. Hronek, both of Spokane.

David P. Lawrence and Sandi D. Lyman, both of Spokane.

Tayton R. Oster and Jacquelyn D. Kile, both of Post Falls.

Toree J. Awbrey and Evelyn N. Wilson, both of Spokane Valley.

Roman A. Savchuk, of Spokane, and Kristina J. Carlson, of Deer Park.

Aaron J. Mortensen and Rhys I. S. Kirsten, both of Cheney.

Micah G. Phipps and Brianna C. Crowley, both of Spokane Valley.

Seth T. Edwards and Bethany G. Railton, both of Spokane.

Joshua M. Gibson and Morgan A. Lowe, both of Otis Orchards.

Dylan S. Davidson and Megan S. Bardell, both of Spokane.

Matthew A. Bean, of Deer Park, and Sarah A. Cozad, of Spokane.

Taylin B. Johnson and Kristin R. W. Bacso, both of Elk.

Colton D. Monaghan and Madeline I. Grangaard, both of Spokane Valley.

Mark R. Deeds and Angela A. Olson, both of Liberty Lake.

Kaleb T. Meinking and Portia R. Craig, both of Spokane.

Ryan A. Meissner and Kaela C. Schneider, both of Elk.

Austin T. Jefferson and Paige I. Neufeld, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua D. Robison and Shayla R. Gumm, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

City of Spokane Valley v. Aleks Shiva and Victoriya Shiva, complaint.

FAC Liberty Lake LLC v. Megan Fredrick, et al., restitution of premises.

The Broadmoor Apartments LLC v. Montesia Davidson, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. James M. Azarov, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village Phase II LLC v. Gabriel Paasch, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kenworthy, Therese M. and Michael J.

Gray, Tyler J. and Christina L.

Daubel, Melinda A. and Justin D.

Clapper, Garrett L. and Martinez, Andrew J.

Neely, Devin S. and Gabrielle G.

Telquist, Amy M. and Bradley M.

Manuel, Chelsea M. and Brandon G.

Kragness, Ian T. and Kirstie E.

Gosnell, Tory J. and Amanda B.

Mace, Ashley and Ronald C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nikki L. Devereaux, 34; 20 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree robbery.

Melissa S. Hernandez, 30; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Shannon D. Johnson, 36; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft.

Kenneth M. Dupre-McCoy, 39; 150 days in jail with credit given for 150 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree domestic assault with sexual motivation.

Bruce T. Hoyle, 33; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jessie J. Powell, 44; one month of work crew, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Joshua B. Wilson, 30; 50 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree domestic assault.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Michael L. R. Miller, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Aaron R. Miller, 31; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.