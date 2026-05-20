Blake Lively returns to spotlight post-‘It Ends with Us’ settlement

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Blake Lively is back to business as she resumed Manhattan pap walks as she tries to recoup legal fees from Justin Baldoni, in the wake of settling the nearly 18-month “It Ends With Us” legal battle.

The “Gossip Girl” alum, 38, was all smiles on Madison Avenue Tuesday as she waltzed into an event at Fendi’s flagship store, sporting black heels, dark jeans and a low-cut black bodysuit.

Photos from inside the event, also attended by Olivia Wilde and Jack Martin, show Lively greeting another guest with a kiss on the cheek, trying on Fendi goods, and posing with Michael Rainey Jr.

Since late 2024, Lively has almost exclusively made headlines for the legal showdown against her 42-year-old “It Ends With Us” director and co-star Baldoni, who she accused of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign.

Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively’s camp, as well as his $250 million libel lawsuit against the New York Times for its coverage of her claims, were both tossed in recent months.

Multiple claims were dismissed from both parties’ complaints before they settled earlier this month, avoiding the New York trial that would have started this week.

Hours after the settlement, Lively stepped out at the Met Gala. Over the following days, news broke that, under recent California legislation, Lively wants her attorneys’ fees, as well as compensatory and punitive damages, covered by Baldoni.