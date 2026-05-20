Fairchild readies for SkyFest following Idaho air show collision

In the midst of international war, rampant political tension and last week’s midair collision between a pair of Navy jets at an air show near Boise, Spokane’s Fairchild Air Force Base trucks along with preparations for its own 2026 SkyFest event.

Set for June 6 and 7, the free , on-base festival includes plans to honor local veterans, celebrate the 250th birthday of the United States and offer civilians a chance to connect with the military members (and planes) of their community.

“The biggest significance of the event is us showing our gratitude to the community,” this year’s director, Maj. Karianne Ernisse, said. “I’ve been stationed in 10 different locations and I’ve never seen this kind of support from the local community. It’s just incredible.”

Senior Master Sgt. Zachary Moeller echoed the sentiment, adding that the crew on base hopes to showcase some of the work they do on a daily basis.

“It’s a busy time. We’re excited to take a moment, thank the city of Spokane for everything that they support us with, and we’re really looking forward to just setting up a great air show and getting a lot of people on base,” he said.

Fairchild has been holding a free airshow for the surrounding community since the ’50s, beginning only around a decade after its establishment. Stunts, jumps and showbirds have long been a staple and will continue this summer. On deployment in the Middle East when she was assigned to lead the show, Ernisse began planning the show “downrange.”

“Honestly, I just have an amazing team, so it has been a good battle,” she said.

This year, for the first time, the civilian-owned Patriots Jet Demonstration Team will visit from Byron, California. Retired Thunderbird and Blue Angel pilots fly the fleet of L-39 Albatros known for their red, white and blue smoke trails.

While some acts still are being finalized, Ernisse said there are also plans for a D-day demonstration, a tribute to the six Americans killed in the KC-135 Stratotanker crash in Iraq this March, and potentially a tribute to the firefighters who responded to the Gray and Oregon Road fires in late 2023.

Days after The Spokesman-Review spoke with organizers for SkyFest 2026, two Navy jets collided with one another at the Mountain Home Air Force Base, near Boise. One of four crew members was injured.

In an email, 2nd Lt. Katherine Reid wrote that “our thoughts are with all those affected. The event serves as an important reminder of the need for constant vigilance and thorough preparation, and we remain fully committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for our performers, personnel, and attendees.”

Fairchild has dealt with similar incidents. Seven died in 1987 in a KC-135 Stratotanker crash during practice for the show, and four died in a B-52 crash while practicing in 1994.

On Tuesday, Fairchild began a two day “Major Accident Response Exercise” in preparation for SkyFest – a requirement before any show, Reid wrote. A major accident includes incidents that involves fatalities, hospitalizations or on-site emergency response.

“Safety remains a priority for the Air Force, and exercises like these strengthen interagency coordination, communication, and readiness to protect both personnel and the public during large- scale events,” Reid wrote.

Additionally, two days of flying is significantly more expensive to facilitate today than in the past. Ernisse said the team has reached out to almost every airport unit on the West Coast to seek donated acts.

“I can tell you we’re doing our best to offset costs,” she said.

For when the awestruck onlooker’s neck gets sore from looking up, there will be opportunities on the ground to tour a KC-135 and C-130 Hercules, hop into a virtual flight simulation for a Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II (also called a “Warthog”), learn about flight school or build toy rockets at the Patriots’ Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math hangar (given that the ceiling is tall enough, Ernisse said).

For the less aviation-driven crowd, a NASA representative will have moon rocks on display, and there may be a nondenominational chaplain corps service open to the public.

“There’s going to be a lot of focus on veterans coming back,” Ernisse said, adding that most of the vets coming for the show are from Spokane. “We want them to feel appreciated.”

But more than that, she hopes to inspire civilians through the community outreach.

“I hope it’s one of those, ‘People like me are doing this, I can do it too,’ ” she said. “I really want that – the inspiration, that feeling of gratitude. Like, that is why this is so important to us.”

More information on SkyFest 2026, including an up-to-date performance schedule, can be found online at fairchildskyfest.com.