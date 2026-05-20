Kootenai County GOP chairman Brent Regan loses precinct committee race

By James Hanlon For The Spokesman-Review

The longtime chairman of the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee lost his GOP precinct committee race Tuesday night by 14 votes, final unofficial results showed.

Rick Montandon won the Precinct 205 election with 51.3% of the vote over Brent Regan.

Regan was first elected a committeeman in 2014. Over the last decade under Regan’s leadership, the county party has pushed to recruit, vet and recommend candidates for all elected offices, controversially including Republican primaries and nonpartisan races.

The KCRCC should elect a new chairman at its reorganization meeting May 28.

The races for party committeemen, who control the local political parties, are often quiet affairs. But in the last two election cycles for the positions, the North Idaho Republicans, which criticized Regan’s leadership of the party, has worked to elect more candidates they describe as “traditional conservatives.”

This report will be updated.