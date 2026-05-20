Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Drake P. Hawkes Robinson and Christine A. Fitzpatrick, both of Nampa, Idaho.

Matthew B. Poore and Natalie M. McPherson, both of Spokane.

David W. W. Bloomsburg, of Spokane, and Jami A. Haren, of Portland.

Joseph D. O’Connor, of Spokane, and Kirsten E. Heacox, of Spokane Valley.

Lucas T. Buckland and Tainara M. Rodrigues, both of Spokane.

Matthew K. Bauer and Alyssa J. Jennings, both of Spokane.

Tristan M. Dahl and Amber L. Graves, both of Liberty Lake.

Kareem T. Nunn and Deana L. Owen, of Great Falls, Mont.

Scott J. Hutton and Sydney N. Hoyt, both of Cheney.

Colby A. Blegen, of Spokane Valley, and Joselyn T. Gregory, of Rollins, Mont.

Trevor R. Gaipo and Hayden A. Bennett, both of Spokane Valley.

Kevin W. Barney, of North Las Vegas, and Myra A. A. Alvarez, of Spokane.

Alexander M. Kuhn and Samantha I. Larson, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard R. Schroeck and Rebecca A. Corbin, both of Otis Orchards.

Thomas J. Pereira and Karen N. Krill, both of Spokane Valley.

Kade H. McCombs and Emma E. Hansen, both of Liberty Lake.

Camen M. Bowling and Jenna L. Bassett, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Michael B. Oiland and Jennifer R. Otto, both of Deer Park.

Cameron C. Simonds and Grace A. Bruno, both of Spokane Valley.

Marcos E. Montemayor Alvarez and Winnifrette-Bleu G. Barbour, both of Spokane.

Christian N. Beal and Emily D. Campbell, both of Cheney.

Cameron J. Cochrane and Tisha L. Jordan, both of Colbert.

Blake A. Brunetti and Carol A. Austin, both of Spokane.

Isaac M. Mattix and Jessica D. Ward, both of Cheney.

McLean R. Dowler, of Bozeman, and Caylee J. Kerr, of Spokane.

Jose A. Fuentes Zuniga, of Spokane, and Maria F. Caracheo Ramos, of Darien, Conn.

Clayton J. Simundson and Rachel M. Schafer, both of Spokane.

Brandon T. Quaschnick and Sydney H. Brandt, both of Spokane.

Darius P. Batters, of Spokane, and Rachel J. Keedy, of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin P. Wintringer and Jamie E. Isaacson, both of Spokane.

Thomas L. Nemeck, of Hayden, and Madelyn K. Kime, of Rathdrum.

Rion P. R. Gronberg and Janessa Winn, both of Spokane.

Ian J. Davis and Milliam N. Ebongon, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Badger Lake Estates LLC v. Artie Adams, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Angela Hicks, restitution of premises.

Tiffany Adams v. Sarah Craig, complaint for damages.

Jacob Hiatt v. Joseph Newby, restitution of premises.

AJM Properties v. Kristen Hendrickson, et al., restitution of premises.

Billie J. Gaipo v. Mark Walker and Walker’s Furniture Inc., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Frank, Melissa L. and Jason D.

Tenold, Anne G. and Gavin G.

Dirube, Evan and Mednick, Kristen

McGrath, Elizabeth A. and Seth I.

Mrkaljevic, Hatidza and Enes

Hastings, Ally F. and Benjamin D.

Kempner, James M., II and Amanda L.

Bailey, Coryann and Keith L.

Wages, Krystal M. and Nicholas J.

Apperson, Brad T. and Iryna

Jones, Tyler W. and Roche, Iliana M.

Wilder, Kelsey E. and Colton J.

Legal separations granted

Bosman, Joseph E. and Nicole S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Drew S. Seiffert, 35; $760 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree custodial misconduct.

Brandon S. Machala, 41; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Samantha L. Walker, 28; 39 days in jail with credit given for 39 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and third-degree assault.

Jeremiah W. Knight, 35; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Ethan S. L. Howe, 18; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Sheena E. Brazington, 40; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Justin J. Fisher, 35; 53 months in prison, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Tiras J. Smith, 35; 80 months to life in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree child molestation and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Joshua Lowder, 32; $990.50 restitution, seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and driving while intoxicated.

Haleigh M. Weinkauf, 21; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while driving intoxicated.

Timothy R. O’Brien, 55; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Christopher W. Repetti, 31; $346 restitution, 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Neijele Abo, 45; 31 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Anthony R. Blackburn, 34; 20 days in jail, making a false statement to public servant.

Edward A. Brandt, 35; 90 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Keoni P. Canton, 36; three days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and failing to obey a police officer.

Christian T. Disterheft, 27; 62 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Justin J. Fisher, 36; 35 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brandon L. Leighty, 29; 13 days in jail, resisting arrest.

Michael R. Madden, 41; 30 days in jail, resisting arrest.

John K. Martinez, 30; $150 fine, two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Kyle P. McCanna, 32; 20 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael S. Colvin, 54; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Teashia M. West, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Amanda J. Bush, 25; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Solon Z. Bennett, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Savannah E. Engel, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Udell E. Corral, 23; three days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, hit and run of an attended vehicle and first-degree negligent driving.

Nicole J. Hart, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Isaac I. Williamson, 24; 54 days in jail with credit given for 54 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Bobby D. Johnson, Jr., 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Nicholis D. O’Conner, 38; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nathan A. Lemmons, 39; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, third-degree theft.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Anthony E. Ballentine, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, protection order violation.

Tremain A. Durazo, 27; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, fourth-degree assault.