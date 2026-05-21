Indigenous Eats awarded $20K grant

From staff reports

Spokane restaurant Indigenous Eats has been awarded a $20,000 grant, given out to about 500 restaurants nationwide by American Express.

The grants, called the Amex Shop Small Grants Program, came from a pool of $10 million in funding to small businesses throughout the country, according to a news release.

The business, which has locations at River Park Square and at 829 E. Boone Ave., was founded in 2022 by Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew. They wanted to showcase contemporary Native culture, which includes, and sometimes starts with, food.

The restaurant offers fry bread tacos, soups and handheld options like burgers, sandwiches and meat pies. In 2024, Indigenous Eats was named the fourth-best new restaurant by USA Today readers.