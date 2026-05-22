Searching for something to do Memorial Day weekend? Look no further…

There’s a collection of events in and around Spokane to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

Many are outdoor events at cemeteries. Weather-wise, Saturday and Sunday are expected to be warmer than is typical around Memorial Day weekend, said Steven Van Horn, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Highs temperatures will be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees, Van Horn said, with mostly sunny skies.

A slight breeze is forecast to blow late on Saturday, with sustained winds up to 10 mph, Van Horn said. Sunday likely will be windier, sustained winds at 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

“The changes are going to come on Memorial Day, though,” Van Horn said. “We do have a front that is going to be approaching, there is some uncertainty as far as how quickly that cold front is gonna come through.”

The weather service forecasts a slightly cooler high of 74, which is around normal for the holiday, Van Horn said.

There’s a 20% chance of rain, likely in the afternoon and into Monday evening, Van Horn said.

For those looking to soak up the sun and observe the holiday, below is a list of events hosted this weekend.

State veterans cemetery

The Washington State Veterans Cemetery, located in Medical Lake, will host its annual Memorial Day observance event. A ceremony will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. The cemetery is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Boots on the Ground display

Numerica Veterans Arena and the Washington State Fallen Heroes Project are hosting the annual “Boots on the Ground” display at the Illuminating Courage Memorial, near the arena at 720 W. Mallon Ave.

The event is meant to honor the lives of Vietnam veterans and those who served post-9/11.

Boots worn by fallen soldiers will be lined up at the memorial, each affixed with an American flag and photo of the soldier. Boots will be on display for public viewing on Sunday and Monday, along with other ceremonies during the weekend. The schedule is as follows:

Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., boots are out for public viewing.

Sunday at 5 p.m., flag changing ceremony.

From Sunday 7 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m. is an overnight vigil by the Combat Vet Riders.

Monday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., boots are out for public viewing.

Race to Remember

On Saturday, Fairmount Memorial Park invites people to run or walk a 5k through the cemetery, surrounded by more than 1,500 flags erected for Memorial Day.

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave.

Salute to Service Benefit Concert and Car Show

On Sunday, Fairmount Memorial Association is hosting its annual benefit, this year for Second Harvest Food Bank and Quilts of Valor. The benefit, atop Greenwood Memorial Terrace at 822 N. Government Way, will offer free hot dogs. A live band, car show and beer garden will offer entertainment.

The event starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Heroes Breakfast

Free pancakes, veterans? Heritage Funeral & Cremation is hosting its annual breakfast fundraiser from 8 to 10 a.m. on Monday at 508 N. Government Way.

Breakfast is free for veterans and service members, otherwise, a plate is $3.

Flag programs at cemeteries

Area cemeteries put up thousands of full-sized American flags for the holiday weekend. Greenwood, Riverside, Fairmount, Pines cemeteries and Spokane Memorial Gardens each participate in the spectacle.

Ceremony at Pavillion Park

The Rotary Club will be serving breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Pavilion Park in Liberty Lake . A ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. with keynote speaker retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Sarah Zabel, who is running for Congress in North Idaho as an independent.

From Friday to Monday at dusk, the park will set up red, white and blue lanterns to honor veterans in a “luminary tribute.”

Pavillion Park is located at 727 N. Molter Road in Liberty Lake.

Coeur d’Alene

Memorial Gardens

One of the many Idaho cemeteries taking part in Memorial Day festivities, Coeur d’Alene Memorial Gardens will begin its program at 11 a.m. Monday.

A special outdoor service will include food, beverages and a roll call for veterans who died the year prior.

The cemetery is at 7315 N. Government Way in Coeur d’Alene.