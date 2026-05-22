This day in history: Reviewer claimed to have seen one of best concerts ever in Spokane. Auto pirates continued their streak of robberies

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The rock concert search procedures – approved by a judge just prior to the concert – “proved successful” in reducing contraband at the Doobie Brothers concert at the Spokane Coliseum.

Most of the searches were strictly visual. In previous concerts, male police officers had “patted down” female attendees, which resulted in controversy.

The visual searches had a significant deterrent effect.

“A lot of the kids returned to their cars with their stuff after seeing the signs and hearing us announce the search policy on a bullhorn,” said the Coliseum manager. “It was a far cry from what it used to be.”

At previous concerts, confiscated items filled “as many as five 30-gallon cans.” Those items included wine, beer, soda pop and marijuana.

At the Doobie Brothers concert, only about half of one 30-gallon can was filled.

Officials said the searches of those attending the Doobie Brothers concert at the Spokane Coliseum was a success, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 22, 1975. An attorney had tried to stop the searches, arguing that they were unconstitutional. “I don’t think we’re singling out the kids,” Coliseum Manager Warren Butz said, adding that they were “necessary” because a girl at a recent rock concert had been struck on the head with a full can of soda. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Pete Bhatia, a Spokesman-Review reporter and reviewer, meanwhile, called the concert “one of the better shows Spokane has ever seen.”

“Their show is incredible,” Bhatia wrote. “Friday night before 8,500 of Spokane’s frenziest, they ventured into every style of music imaginable, ranging from the usual loud rock to what might be called pseudosymphonic.”

From 1926: Spokane’s notorious “auto pirates” struck again.

This time, C.K. Downs and his wife had just driven their car into their South Hill garage at 1:30 a.m. when they were confronted by two men with guns.

“They marched us into the garage after commanding me to unlock the door and then searched us,” said Downs, the part-owner of Wilson’s Waffle House. “Fortunately I had left all of my money in the safe at the store.”

Auto pirates continued to rob Spokanites as a couple returning to their home early in the morning. C.K. Downs and his wife had just driven their car into their garage at 504 W. 25th Ave. at 1:30 a.m. when they were confronted by two men with guns, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported. Police were unable to find the robbers, who stole the wife’s purse. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The bandits did, however, make off with his wife’s purse. Then they fled down the street into their waiting car.

This robbery “completely upset the theory” that the auto pirates would cause no more trouble after George Crane confronted several thugs the day before and exchanged gunfire with them.