Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eric C. Lundgren and Merissa C. Pringle, both of Spokane.

Cameron A. Bonser and Savahna M. Guevarra, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody L. Allen and Catherine P. Swanson, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Mohammed Ibrahim and Rachel N. Limon, both of Spokane.

Justin B. Gust and Trisha L. Gust, both of Fairfield.

Logan K. Callison, of Durant, Iowa, and Makenna L. Buesing, of Stockton, Iowa.

Christopher M. Brooks and Amanda C. Stephens, both of Oxford, Miss.

Shawn C. Dahlenburg and Makenzie N. Del Pizzo, both of Medical Lake.

Johnnie M. Willis and Victoria A. Ellis, both of Liberty Lake.

Brandon A. Ivanich, of Pasco, and Megan N. Conroy, of Spokane.

Caleb A. Schwabauer and Michaela R. Meek, both of Spokane.

Aaron M. Frank, of Colbert, and Kimmie L. Brazington, of Deer Park.

Preston J. Bacon and Katelyn A. Graves, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Bailey A. Houston and Madison R. Lunde, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Brandon T. Bro and Mikayla R. Kaufman, both of Mead.

Tyler S. Kullman and Megan N. Spier, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Farr 2020 Building Owner LLC v. Ashley Schmelter, et al., restitution of premises.

Samantha Ballentine, et al. v. Jennifer Vetsch, restitution of premises.

McCathren Property Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Austin T. Prouty, restitution of premises.

Ridge at Midway LLC v. Kayla Krebs, et al., restitution of premises.

Polaris Electronic Co., LTD v. Raspberry 353 LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sutton-Powers, Jaime A. and Powers, Steven L.

Mackenzie, Shirlina E. and Joseph D.

Skaggs, Megan L. and Donovon W.

Boyd, Vern E., Jr. and Borgan, Jessica R.

Nyambura, Boniface and Sumailah, Tony

Morrison, Amanda M. and Winkel, Victor E.

Smith, Lila E. and Jason S.

McGee, Andrew J. and Adria M.

Fuller, Jennifer L. and Jason L.

Hamlin, Brittany D. and Brian

Jester, Moriah M. and Luke J.

Maseri, Josephine T. and Manyiri, Ronald R.

Lezard, Natasha A. and Marshall N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Tanner D. Byrd, 29; 90 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Caleb N. Carder, 30; $15,618.38 restitution, 344 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Kristopher T. Surbrook, 45; 49 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Blaine Hormell, 23; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jared M. Smith, 43; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Travis J. Kubik, 39; $22,689.89 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Cautia L. McArthur, 20; $1,998.08 restitution, 29 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular assault while reckless driving, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Christopher J. Armstrong, 41; one day in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Seth J. Bagley, 40; 14 days in jail, use of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.

Samuel E. Blum, 26; eight days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Chawn E. Brooks, 50; 22 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

James R. Cathey, Jr., 45; 117 days in jail, revisiting arrest and protection order violation.

Daniel R. Cozby, 19; 60 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Robert J. Crawshaw, 48; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael J. Dunsmore, 52; 38 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Joshua Evans, 41; 34 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jose T. Gajardo, 33; 51 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Charles L. Green, 60; 37 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Misty A. Peterschick, 47; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree theft.

Jerry D. Powell, Jr., 42; 15 days in jail, two counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and making a false statement to a public servant.

Daniel R. Rice, 43; $250 fine, reckless driving.

Mark A. Sampson, 34; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Seth J. Watson, 29; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jordan M. E. Woods, 27; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Roland L. G. Springer, 19; 227 days in jail with credit given for 227 days served, third-degree theft.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Shaun T. Jackson, 36; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, second-degree vehicle prowling and possession of burglary tools.

Keana S. Jackson, 30; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brett A. Kaiser, 47; 21 days in jail with credit given for 21 days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tyler J. Keiper, 35; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Justin G. Netzel, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Alexander J. Overall, 34; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Robert W. Kain, 37; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Asia M. McBride-Thompson, 20; three days in jail, driving while intoxicated.