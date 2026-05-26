Updated Tue., May 26, 2026 at 7:34 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Wyatt T. Berg and Devan G. Becker, both of Spokane.

Tyler S. Heckert and Justice M. Steele, both of Spokane.

Caleb D. Hendrickson and Cierra E. Torosian, both of Spokane.

Joseph L. Birr and Courtney M. Hare, both of Spokane.

Ryan E. West and Jamie J. Redman, both of Spokane.

Kim K. Vang and Pennapa Saenyakun, both of Spokane.

Mary N. Halabi and Lillianne E. Barberis, both of Spokane.

Joshua J. Kramer, of Spokane Valley, and Elizabeth M. Kempton, of Bonners Ferry.

Kyle L. Newsom and Alayna M. Christlieb, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert J. Meeker and Stefanie D. Heise, both of Spokane.

Daniel M. Balkan, of Spokane Valley, and Karina M. Zuyev, of Spokane.

Ryan E. Mariotti and Sharon R. Halfhill, both of Spokane.

Jacob E. Doughty, of Cheney, and Hannah J. Kiehn, of Greenacres.

Cade P. Neumann and Isadora K. Contos, both of Spokane.

Roman M. Shelly and Alecia N. Belarde, both of Spokane Valley.

Wesley S. Niileksela and Erika L. Sutter, both of Liberty Lake.

Nathan M. Starosta and Bailey M. Briggs, both of Spokane.

Justin T. Young, of Spokane Valley, and Angelita M. Uribes, of Spokane.

Benjamin S. Kuest Drake and Hannah J. Cvancara, both of Spokane.

Salvador B. Obiol, of Post Falls, and Heather M. Drabant, of Newman Lake, Wash.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Jesse Carmickle, Heidi Bailey, Kailee Carmickle and Liam Carmickle v. Cole McDonald, Dale McDonald and Elizabeth McDonald, complaint.

Pine Villa Associates LLC v. Tinisha Sutton, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Laticha White, restitution of premises.

Lucerne P. Demoravia v. Spokane Transit Authority, et al., complaint for damages.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Robert Browne, restitution of premises.

Cook 811 LLC v. Laraes on Second LLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Volkov, Pavel V. and Louisa P.

Zadra, Sharon A. and Gisolo, Martin R.

Del Rosario Diaz, Maria and Diaz Aguilar, Perfecto

Simchuk, Gerald W. and Jean C.

Luke, Anna E. and Elliot G.

Kraut, John P. and Jacqueline H.

Roetcisoender, William T. and Brittany E.

Steel, Dawn T. and Trent C.

Wright, Marcus D. and Lisa M.

Keturakat, Kelsey J. and Gentry, Cody M.

Williams, Dominique I. and Samantha

Matheny, Jesse G. and Virginia L.

Berg, Anthony and Brianna

Urann, Thomas E. and Geri L.

Howerton, Christina M. and Drew M.

Hafner, Jocelyn A. and Frank E.

Maine, Alexander W. and Roxanne M.

McCormick, Jacqueline M. and Matthew J.

Smith, Trecha A. and Denroy P.

Seifert, Svetlana and Jurij

Samaniego, Francisco R. and Guzmen, Rosalina

Cogliano, William M. and Smith, Christie A.

Grimes-Kelly, Latasha and Jackson, Eric B.

Livingstone, Nichole Y. and Stephen R. A.

Daehn, Kaitlin N. and Zachariah

Gray, Betty L. and Sanders, Troy W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Marla L. Polin

Presley S. Decker, 29; after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Ian S. Richart, 29; 180 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Matthew R. Long, 47; 10 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Kumatia D. Hermios, 43; five days in jail, third-degree theft.

Samantha M. Hill, 42; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Maxwell E. Kaisi, 36; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

John B. Komar, 31; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Junior B. Lather, 42; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Tryveon R. Lewis, 31; two days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Matthew C. Loadman, 38; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jeanysa D. E. Lopez, 29; 17 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Willie Miranda, 26; one day in jail, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Kevin J. Oberst, 56; $1,245 fine, 180 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and physical control.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael S. Thornbrugh, 48; 13 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance.

Abigail C. Wagner, 18; one day in jail, reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Allen K. Whitney, 30; 45 days in jail, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Samantha A. Zimmerman, 23; 15 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kevin J. Bockelmann, 39; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Mickey Burgess, 49; 15 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Jedidah V. Clemenson, 25; $990 fine, reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Brittany A. Canon, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Rebecca L. Goldman, 35; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Michael A. Mayer, 38; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.