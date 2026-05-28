Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Darryl A. Blood and Sarah C. Norisada, both of Spokane Valley.

Joshua M. Washington and Elizabeth A. Peterson, both of Spokane.

Keltin C. Harris, of Redlands, Calif., and Sadie G. Stevenson, of Colbert.

Jazzareth R. Quintana, and Anastasia E. Hauflin, both of Spokane Valley.

Malik A. A. Hafian and Veronica C. Mauri, both of Spokane Valley.

Corey A. Arcano, of Deer Park, and Kortney R. Holden, of Liberty Lake.

Caleb D. Campbell, of Liberty Lake, and Natalie A. Whalen, of Spokane.

Luke S. Agnor and Alina Zubritskaya, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan A. Peck and Sadie R. Kruger, both of Spokane.

Dmytro Abram, of Cheney, and Maryna Shumska, of Spokane.

Ryan M. Stephenson and Hailey E. Lommasson, both of Riverton, Utah.

Isaiah A. Love and Carmia D. J. C. Fuqua, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. House and Aubrey N. Zeutschel, both of Spokane Valley.

Edgar S. Hernandez, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Kara M. Ipson, of Spokane.

Cameron A. Domke and Madison R. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Alex E. Marmon and Jasmine I. Lopez, both of Colbert.

Nicholas A. Summers and Cloey L. Hill, both of Spokane.

Ridvan Nerkiz and Samantha J. Riley, both of Spokane Valley.

Yehor Bondarenko and Polina Merkulova, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Zachary E. Love v. Minette D. Pimental, complaint for damages.

Fortify Holdings LLC and CV the James LLC v. Landmark American Insurance Co. and Bridgeway Insurance Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Flores, Paris S. and Ruben

Johnston, Alicia R. and Girten, Taylor T.

Willhite-Ruiz, Aaron W. and Ruiz, Ricky M.

Bothell, Toni R. and Zimmerman, Jack D.

Stack, Heather M. and Bryce C.

McClaflin, Michele and Steven D. H.

Chandler, Christopher L. and Michelle J.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Kason L. Bailey, 27; 40 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Miranda J. Brown, 30; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Eirie J. Bundtrock, 29; 90 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Da’yshiana C. Burns, 19; 17 days in jail, protection order violation.

Arthur L. Chambers, 41; 23 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Steven A. Everett, 35; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Sergey A. Topik, 38; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Lily M. Hayes, 23; 40 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

James A. Hogenkamp, 32; 10 days in jail with credit given for seven days served, reckless driving and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Jaysen R. Kromm-Davis, 33; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Kendra F. Mulroy, 42; 90 days in jail with credit given for 43 days served, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and first-degree driving with a suspended license.