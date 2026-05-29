Updated Fri., May 29, 2026 at 5:58 p.m.

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Derek A. Hendrickson and Kristin R. Hollingbery, both of Spokane.

Brett T. Mackenzie, of Mead, and Angela M. Kennedy, of Spokane.

Brysen A. Hoff and Katrina L. Bosma, both of Spokane.

Mitchell J. Gillingham and Sydney M. Severo, both of Spokane.

William S. Glick and Karsten M. Gering, both of Spokane.

Jarom D. Rosenbaum, of Spokane Valley, and Lindsey C. Benham, of Kennewick.

Scott A. Kennedy and Mackenzie E. Kelly, both of San Diego.

Jeffrey W. Gallaway and Michelle N. Paul, both of Spokane.

Kyle R. Love and Sarah A. Glover, both of Spokane.

Kristian K. U. Velasco and Genesis S. Sanchez Chirinos, both of Spokane.

Alexander R. Hicks Avron and Madelyn C. Sievert, both of Spokane Valley.

Kaeden C. Finnigan and Kaelynn C. Harrington, both of Liberty Lake.

Brennan D. Keyes and Katherine E. Girdner, both of Spokane.

Douglas C. Wall and Jenny M. Harrison, both of Spokane.

Joseph A. A. Thompson and Florence Osei, both of Spokane.

Matthew G. Estrada, of Vancouver, Wash., and Katherine D. Talbott, of Forest Grove, Ore.

David E. Huber and Charlotte C. Long, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Sequoia Camacho, et al., restitution of premises.

1412 N. Post LLC v. Ashton Allen, restitution of premises.

South Side Investments LLC v. Michele Bingham, restitution of premises.

Budinski Residential LLC v. Avera Johnson, restitution of premises.

SHC LLC v. Todd Perry, restitution of premises.

Jose Vera v. Justin Clawson and Northwest Excavators Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davey, Jennifer M. and Scott G.

Thompson, Brittany G. and Hoover, Joshua L.

Baginski, Aimee E. and Kenneth M.

Baker, Kaelee M. and Cody L.

Jumper, Joelene and Jason

Rickard, Braxton R. and Katelyn C.

Mwesigwa, Barbara M. and Lasu, Patrick L. J.

Strawn, Dina L. and Monte C.

Croffoot, Heather R. and Kathleen D.

Payne, Melissa M. and Sonny M.

McLaughlin, Fatima and John M.

Mulvihill, Ryan and Carcich, Chyanne

Silva, Manuel and Buffin, Mercedes

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Karen M. Witkowski, also known as Karen M. Velguth, 60; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of possession of stolen property.

George W. Humphries, 39; $700 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Enro Mazawa, 37; $15 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and domestic order violation.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Clayton J. Green, 43; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

James V. Wright, also known as James B. Wright, 46; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Ian S. Richart, 29; 171 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief, third-degree assault, two counts of first-degree burglary, attempting to elude a police vehicle and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Travis S. Chuitt, 47; $4,713.44 restitution, 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Morgan P. Gabriel, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Jeremy S. Tindal, 40; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of attempted forgery.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Matthew F. Kushar, 34; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Andre L. Ates, Jr., 27; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Dax J. Barrett, 48; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dale A. Davis, 63; 12 months of probation, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

David A. Gravely, 26; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Scott V. Bunkelman, 37; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.