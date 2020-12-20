Cache Reset
Eastern Washington University Football
Sports >  EWU football

Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore enters transfer portal

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 20, 2020

Eastern Washington Eagles defensive lineman Keith Moore (72) reacts as time runs down against the Eagles during the second half of the 2018 FCS Championship game on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, TX. North Dakota State won the game 38-24. Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
By Ryan Collingwood ryanc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5473

Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore, who helped anchor the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line in 2019, is listed as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound redshirt junior from Bremerton had career totals of 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Moore was key in Eastern Washington’s 35-20 victory over 25th-ranked North Dakota in September 2019 after missing three games due to a gunshot injury he sustained in downtown Spokane in July of that year. He had four tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

According to the private NCAA database that lists transfers – a source with access to the database provided information to The Spokesman-Review – Moore entered the portal on Dec. 17.

