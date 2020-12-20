Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore enters transfer portal

Eastern Washington defensive tackle Keith Moore has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Moore, who helped anchor the middle of the Eagles’ defensive line in 2019, is listed as a graduate transfer.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound redshirt junior from Bremerton had career totals of 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Moore was key in Eastern Washington’s 35-20 victory over 25th-ranked North Dakota in September 2019 after missing three games due to a gunshot injury he sustained in downtown Spokane in July of that year. He had four tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

According to the private NCAA database that lists transfers – a source with access to the database provided information to The Spokesman-Review – Moore entered the portal on Dec. 17.