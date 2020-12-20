Gonzaga-Northwestern State key matchup: Massner faces Zags’ talented guards
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 20, 2020
Trenton Massner has been Northwestern State’s most consistent offensive threat.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior guard leads the team in scoring (11.7) and field-goal percentage (44.3). Massner started the final 22 games last season, averaging 9.6 points and hitting 42% from 3-point range. He’s at 33.3% from distance this season.
Massner, who played his freshman season at Southeastern Community College in Iowa, will likely match up against Jalen Suggs or Joel Ayayi at the outset. When the Zags go to the bench, Aaron Cook or Andrew Nembhard will likely guard Massner.
