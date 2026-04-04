Gonzaga’s Mark Few overwhelmed by Naismith Hall of Fame induction: ‘You couldn’t dream of something like this’

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few smiles at guard Steele Venters (2) and his teammates during the second half of a college basketball game on Friday, Dec 5, 2025, at Bridgestone Area in Nashville, Tenn. Gonzaga won the game 94-59. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

If an extended Division I coaching career felt out of reach for Mark Few growing up in the small Oregon community of Creswell, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction might as well have been an afterthought.

Or not even a thought at all.

“Where I come from, a little tiny town of Oregon, it wasn’t a dream come true,” Few said. “You couldn’t possibly dream of something like this happening. The biggest emotion and feeling I’ve had is just this incredible, overwhelming flush of gratitude for everybody every step of the way.”

After CBS Sports reported earlier this week Few was set to join the Naismith Hall of Fame’s class of 2026, the 27th-year Gonzaga coach’s induction became official on Saturday morning.

Few joined a group of eight inductees that included NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Mike D’Antoni, former NBA standout Amar’e Stoudemire, former WNBA players Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Chamique Holdsclaw, and official Joey Crawford.

“As a coach, it always starts and ends with the players, just all the great players,” Few said Saturday during a news conference in Indianapolis, hours before former assistant Tommy Lloyd and Arizona were set to take on Michigan in the Final Four. “I’ve had great staff members. I’ve got one that’s going to be working in a couple hours here that I’m really, really proud of. When you’re a coach, you have to have an incredible partner.

“My wife Marcy and our kids have had to sacrifice so much going on the road and doing all the stuff I do. I absolutely love them more than anything, and they were a huge part of it.”

Inductees were announced on Saturday in conjunction with Final Four weekend but enshrinement ceremonies are scheduled to take place Aug. 14-15 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Few joined Dan Fitzgerald’s staff at Gonzaga as a graduate assistant in 1989 before climbing the ladder and eventually replacing Dan Monson as the head coach in 1999.

The Zags haven’t missed the NCAA Tournament during Few’s tenure at the school, earning 28 consecutive bids dating back to 1998. The NCAA’s all-time leader in win percentage, Few holds a career record of 773-156 (.832) and is coming off his ninth 30-win season at Gonzaga.

Few’s teams have been to the Sweet 16 on 13 occasions, have made five trips to the Elite Eight and appeared in two national championship games, losing in 2017 and 2021.

Multiple members of Few’s coaching staffs at Gonzaga moved on to head coaching jobs, including Lloyd, who’s now in his fifth season at Arizona after spending 20 years in Spokane as an assistant.

Few was asked about Lloyd’s success with the Wildcats and decision to sign a new contract with Arizona after North Carolina had reportedly reached out to the Kelso, Washington, native about its coaching vacancy.

“Well, apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, I don’t think,” said Few, who hasn’t left Gonzaga despite interest from dozens of other high-major programs during a 27-year tenure in Spokane. “We had 20 awesome years together. Our families grew up together. He started on my staff as basically a volunteer and kind of a grad aide. He was just a relentless worker with a really positive spirit. He developed a great feel for the game.”