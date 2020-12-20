On the air
Sun., Dec. 20, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2:30 p.m.: DePaul at Butler FS1
4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin FS1
5 p.m.: Tulsa at Memphis ESPN2
5 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Washington St. Pac-12
5 p.m.: Murray St. at Austin Peay ESPNU
6 p.m.: Northwestern St. at (1) Gonzaga KHQ
6:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise St. FS1
Basketball, college women
Noon: (1) Stanford at (11) UCLA Pac-12
2 p.m.: (21) Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12
Football, college
11:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl, North Texas vs. Appalachian St. ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati ESPN
Soccer
9:25 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Burnley NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: West Ham United at Chelsea NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Washington St. 700-AM
6 p.m.: Northwestern St. at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
2:30 p.m.: North Alabama vs. (25) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
All events are subject to change.
