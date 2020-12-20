The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2:30 p.m.: DePaul at Butler FS1

4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin FS1

5 p.m.: Tulsa at Memphis ESPN2

5 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Washington St. Pac-12

5 p.m.: Murray St. at Austin Peay ESPNU

6 p.m.: Northwestern St. at (1) Gonzaga KHQ

6:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Boise St. FS1

Basketball, college women

Noon: (1) Stanford at (11) UCLA Pac-12

2 p.m.: (21) Oregon St. at Washington Pac-12

Football, college

11:30 a.m.: Myrtle Beach Bowl, North Texas vs. Appalachian St. ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati ESPN

Soccer

9:25 a.m.: Wolverhampton at Burnley NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: West Ham United at Chelsea NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Washington St. 700-AM

6 p.m.: Northwestern St. at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

2:30 p.m.: North Alabama vs. (25) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

All events are subject to change.

