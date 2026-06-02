Egypt to hold open training session for ‘limited’ number of fans in Spokane ahead of World Cup

Some lucky soccer fans in the Inland Northwest will have the chance to see Egyptian national team and superstar Mohamed Salah in person ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

But with limited supply and a high demand, they face long odds.

The Egyptian National Soccer team will host an open training session at Luger Field on the Gonzaga University campus at noon June 10. The open session will take place five days before the Pharaohs host their first game in the tournament on June 15 in Seattle.

Per FIFA rules, tickets to the training session are limited and will be distributed through a random lottery. Fans can apply for tickets at spokanecity.wufoo.com/forms/q1nzlwgd1h49hue. Tickets will be limited to two per person, and additional information on gate times, parking and event policies will be provided to those who receive tickets.

Spokane will host the Egyptian National Team throughout the 2026 World Cup. The team will stay at Northern Quest Resort and Casino and practice at Gonzaga.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Spokane community to Gonzaga University for this special opportunity to see the Egypt National Team prepare for the world stage,” Gonzaga University President Katia Passerini said in a statement Monday. “Being selected as a Team Base Camp Training Site for FIFA World Cup 2026 is an extraordinary honor for Gonzaga and Spokane, and this open training session will allow our community to share in the excitement of this global event.”

This is the fourth time the team has qualified for the tournament, though it has yet to advance out of the group stage. The team is headlined by Salah, who is widely regarded as one of the world’s best soccer players.

“We are eagerly awaiting the Pharaohs’ arrival and are excited for Spokane to experience this once-in-a-generation moment,” Mayor Lisa Brown said in a statement. “This open training session is a wonderful way for our community to show its support, celebrate the global game, and welcome Egypt to the Lilac City.”

The 2026 World Cup will consist of 104 matches in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada and will begin on June 11. The final match to crown a champion will be played on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Seattle will host six matches during the tournament, while Vancouver, British Columbia, will host seven.