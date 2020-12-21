Briefs for Tuesday

Walt Disney Co. veteran Alan Bergman has been named chairman of Disney Studios, the company said Monday.

Bergman will be succeeding Alan Horn, who will remain chief creative officer.

Horn and Bergman have been operating as co-chairs since May 2019.

The position involves overseeing everything from creative and operations to production and marketing for all Disney Studios content from its myriad brands, including Disney Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. The heads of each studio, from Kevin Feige to Kathleen Kennedy, will report to Horn and Bergman.

Bergman has worked at Disney for 24 years and served as president of Walt Disney Studios from 2005 to 2019, helping to integrate Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and Twenty-First Century Fox into the Disney stable of brands.

McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’

BEIJING – In an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows, McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies in China.

Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.

This is undoubtedly one of them.

“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”

The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.

McDonald’s Corp. said Monday the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.

“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.”

It wasn’t clear how many have been sold.or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one

From wire reports