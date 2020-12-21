K.T. Oslin, country singer of ‘80’s Ladies,’ dies at 78

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES – Country singer K.T. Oslin, who hit it big with the 1987 hit “80’s Ladies” and won three Grammy Awards, has died. She was 78.

Oslin’s friend Robert K. Oermann said she died in suburban Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. The cause of death hasn’t been released.

Oermann said Oslin had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and had lived in an assisted-living facility since 2016. She had triple bypass surgery in 1995. Oslin tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Oermann said.

Oslin became one of Nashville’s most intriguing personalities, launching a country music career in her mid-40s and writing songs from a strong woman’s perspective.

Her albums “80’s Ladies” and “This Woman” both sold more than 1 million copies.

“K.T. Oslin had one of the most soulful voices in country music and was a strong influence for women with her hit ‘80’s Ladies,’” said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. “I was fortunate to work with K.T. on a number of television shows in the late 90s. She was always gracious to the crews and up-and-coming talent performing alongside her. She truly had one of the best voices in the history of our format. Our thoughts go out to her loved ones at this difficult time.”