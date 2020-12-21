By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Marcus M. Trotter and Veronica D. White, both of Spokane Valley.

Stephen G. Sales and Chamarae J. Maffei, both of Spokane.

Christopher P. Kowzan, of Elk, and Laura J. Rafford, of Spokane.

Shane D. Brewer, of Spokane, and Tirzah M. Britton, of Mead.

Donovan W. Brundage and Raylene M. Davis, both of Spokane.

Justin P. Klingerman, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Eternity G. Ortega-McMahon, of Elk.

Richard K. Stone and Brittney R. Ingraham, both of Spokane.

Victor M. Kuria and Anne N. Ndirangu, both of Spokane Valley.

Kara J. McCollum and Jeffrey L. Reyes, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Carolyn Price v. American Family Mutual Insurance Company, complaint for contractual underinsured motorist benefits pursuant to insurance contract.

Julie A. Calkins-Simpson v. Hailie Alexander, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Stacie M. and Jason Pacheco v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, complaint for personal injury damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Howard, Sarah M. and Craig R.

Johnson, Brandon R. and Melissa A.

Holcomb-Hockin, Melody and Hockin, Douglas B.

Jackson, Damion C. and Reed, Faith E.

Slater, Eric A. and Shelly M.

Aultman, Catherine and Rae, Joel

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

James D. Torgerson, 28; 48 months in prison with credit given for 102 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault-attempted domestic violence and violation of order.

Billy S. Temple, 45; 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, forgery and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Trever J. Olsen, also known as Trever J. Olsen-Rasmussen, 27; 30 months in a prison-based alternative with credit given for 18 days served, 30 months probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of violation of order.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Alexandria M. James, 27; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Ezra A. Dimico, 20; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of solicitation to commit possession of a controlled substance.

Kayle D. Carper, 27; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Joshua A. Aune, 40; restitution to be determined, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree theft.