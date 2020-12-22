On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
Noon: UCLA at Oregon ESPN2
Noon: Xavier at Creighton FS1
2 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall FS1
2 p.m.: Northwestern St. at Washington St. Pac-12
4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at UAB CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette FS1
6 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston TNT
7:00 p.m.: Utah at Portland ROOT
7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. La. Tech ESPN
4 p.m.: Montgomery Bowl, Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic ESPN
Soccer
9:25 a.m.: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Northwestern St. at Washington St. 920-AM
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. La. Tech 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
