Sports

On the air

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 22, 2020

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

Noon: UCLA at Oregon ESPN2

Noon: Xavier at Creighton FS1

2 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall FS1

2 p.m.: Northwestern St. at Washington St. Pac-12

4 p.m.: Georgia Tech at UAB CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette FS1

6 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston TNT

7:00 p.m.: Utah at Portland ROOT

7:30 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix ESPN

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. La. Tech ESPN

4 p.m.: Montgomery Bowl, Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic ESPN

Soccer

9:25 a.m.: Inter Milan at Hellas Verona ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Northwestern St. at Washington St. 920-AM

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: New Orleans Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. La. Tech 700-AM

Sports Talk

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

