Retired Republican state Rep. John Ahern dies at 86

By Spencer Brown For the Spokesman-review

John Ahern, a longtime Spokane businessman-turned Republican lawmaker known for tireless door-to-door campaigning, his friendly nature and conservative politics died Saturday. He was 86.

He died from natural causes after enduring multiple cardiovascular issues and a recent case of pneumonia, said his son, Mike Ahern.

Prior to his work in the Legislature, Ahern ran his own business, Janco Products Incorporated, since 1981, selling office supply products. The skills he learned from running the business allowed him to connect to people while running and working in the Legislature.

“Watching him in the Legislature, working and talking to people, is one my favorite memories of him,” Mike Ahern said. “He fought hard for his constituents. He didn’t even care what party they were a part of or what cause they were fighting for. Every cause or issue they cared about he would listen to and, boom, he was on the phone.”

Ahern had a reputation of being an affable and caring man.

“He liked to involve people,” said County Commissioner Josh Kerns, who served on Ahern’s staff in the Legislature. “He would ask my thoughts on things, teach me the legislative process and how to find certain things. He was a teacher at heart. He always talked about how his grandmother was a teacher and some of that definitely rubbed off on him.”

Ahern loved teaching young leaders and met frequently with Gonzaga’s College Republicans Club, Kerns said.

From 2001 to 2008, Ahern served as state representative for Washington’s 6th district. He lost his seat to Democratic Rep. John Driscoll in 2008. Ahern won the seat back from Driscoll in 2010 and served until he retired in 2012.

“John was a devoted family man and I always admired that about him,” Driscoll said. “Wherever he went, he had his wife and at least one of his kids with him. He was just a good, solid Spokane citizen and I admire the public servant work he has done.”

After leaving the Legislature, Ahern ran unsuccessfully for Spokane City Council in 2013 and for City Council president in 2015.

As a lawmaker, Ahern promoted low taxes and less regulations. He opposed abortion rights and same-sex marriage.

“His biggest passion was public safety and veterans issues. He was incredibly proud to have played a roll in bringing a veterans home to Eastern Washington,” Kerns said. “And the felony DUI bill is always something he loved to talk about.”

Ahern was instrumental in the creation of the Veterans Home in Spokane. He also helped to construct and pass a law that allowed felony charges and prison time to be given to chronic drunken or drugged drivers in Washington.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle knew Ahern as a campaigner who never tired of ringing doorbells to make a pitch to a voter.

“Back in 2010, John was trying to get his seat back in the house. John was out there doorbelling every day,” said Spokane County Treasurer Michael Baumgartner, who served with Ahern in the Legislature. “I don’t think God ever made a doorbeller like John Ahern. I think people had written him off and stopped talking to him, but he was a people person and dedicated to his job.”

Kerns said many had written him off after he lost his race in 2008, assuming he wouldn’t win again.

“One thing about him is how forgiving he was, even when he lost his race in 2008 and a lot of people wrote him off and had nothing to do with him,” Kerns said. “When he won his seat back in 2010, he forgave every single person. He never held a grudge, was conniving, or looking for a way to get even. If you did him wrong, he would forgive you.”

This level of forgiveness allowed Ahern to focus his energy on getting his policy passed instead of settling a score.

In his last term, Ahern wanted to pass a bill to extend the statute of limitations on cases of sexual assault involving children.

“John was relentless on helping get a bill about helping the victims of sexual violence passed,” Baumgartner said. “He went to the Senate and camped out at Lisa Brown’s office, who didn’t want to give him the bill and said she didn’t have time to meet with him. He camped out there until she had time to meet.”

Ahern was not ultimately the one who ushered it into becoming a law, but Kerns said he laid the groundwork for his predecessor, Rep. Jeff Holy.

Besides his son, Mike, Ahern is survived by his wife, Nancy Ahern, whom he married in 1963, two other children and four grandchildren.