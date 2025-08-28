Simple weeknight dinners featuring your favorite dairy products

By Tracy Damon, Marketing Correspondent Sponsored content provided by Washington Dairy

When evenings are packed with after-school activities, homework, and errands, dinner needs to be fast, filling, and family-friendly. Healthy and delicious doesn’t hurt either. While that may seem like a tall order, there are many simple, quick recipes that can make weeknights less hectic while providing important nutrition for growing children.

The common denominator in many of these meals? Dairy. Milk, cheese, cream, sour cream, yogurt, and other dairy products not only add protein and healthy fats, but also new taste profiles.

“Dairy products are widely used in classic cooking — and baking — for a host of reasons. Products like butter, cream or sour cream add great richness and creamy texture to food,” said Chris Arnold, spokesperson for local dairy producer Darigold.

This is only the beginning of a lengthy list of tasty dairy products, of course, including many varieties of milk, cheese, yogurt and more.

“These items add to the nutritional value of your food, offering great, high-quality protein, calcium, vitamins and probiotics,” Arnold said.

The options — and flavor combinations — are limitless. Pair dairy with a lean, low-fat protein like chicken, for instance, and you’ve got a quick and balanced meal. Darigold’s sour cream baked chicken recipe contrasts with the richness of sour cream with the mild taste of poultry.

“Butter and cream are widely used as staple ingredients in classic sauces. Sour cream provides a great alternative as it brings those same qualities, plus a delightful tangy note to a dish,” said Arnold.

Beef can also pair nicely with dairy. Smith Brothers, a Western Washington dairy delivery service, has a delicious recipe for beef Kofta with yogurt sauce.

Possibly the quickest, easiest meal of all time is grilled cheese sandwiches. A stack of sandwiches can be made in a matter of minutes and can be dressed up or down to suit your family’s taste. Grab any kind of Lucerne cheese- from cheddar to provolone or pepper Jack for those feeling spicy- and pair with sourdough, brioche, rye, or any other bread. Consider an extra hearty sandwich, add ham, chicken, roast beef, tomato or avocado.

Or, if your children are choosier eaters, remember that even the classic grilled cheese sandwich on white bread contains plenty of important nutrients like protein and calcium. Adults can enjoy them too the same way or with more sophisticated ingredients.

Quesadillas can also be scaled up or down depending on taste. Layer any variety or combination of cheese from the Columbia Community Creamery in Chewelah, any kind of meat (try bacon for something new!) or even salmon, tomatoes, avocado, green onion or pesto. Layer it all between two tortillas and brown in a pan on the stove or cook in an air fryer for just a few minutes. Top with sour cream and salsa for a simple yet creative dinner.

Cheesy pasta bakes are another popular option for even the pickiest eater. Boil your favorite pasta, drain, and set aside. Melt butter in a saucepan, add minced garlic (if your kids will eat it), stir in flour, then gradually add one cup milk, whisking constantly. Cook until sauce thickens, then stir in a cup each of cheddar, mozzarella, and parmesan. Combine pasta and cheese in a mixing bowl, along with any protein you like, such as shrimp or chicken, pour into a greased baking dish and bake 25 minutes at 400 degrees.

Pasta bakes are so versatile that you could serve a different variation multiple nights of the week and no one would complain. Which is the beauty of many recipes containing dairy —there are so many ingredient options and combinations. Dairy is versatile, affordable, and always full of nutrients.

“Here in Washington, we’re fortunate to live in a climate that is ideally suited to producing great, high-quality dairy, and have a robust dairy sector as a result,” said Darigold’s Arnold.

So take advantage of local products and experiment. You may find a new family favorite that can be made from items already in your fridge.

To learn more about Washington Dairy brands, visit tastewadairy.com/