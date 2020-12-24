The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Child, grandparents stranded in national forest rescued

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 25, 2020

Mount Jefferson dominates the eastern skyline in 2014 from the summit of Whetstone Mountain in Willamette National Forest east of Salem, Ore., in the Opal Creek Wilderness area. A 4-year-old girl and her grandparents were stranded Wednesday while looking for a Christmas tree. (Zach Urness/Statesman Journal)
Associated Press

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Authorities have found a 4-year-old girl and her grandparents who became stranded while looking for a Christmas tree in the Willamette National Forest in Oregon.

The Coast Guard said the child and her grandparents were found Wednesday after venturing into the forest on Monday.

The girl’s mother reported them missing on Tuesday when she went to the grandparents’ home in Eugene and found no sign of the group.

Investigators picked up cellphone signals indicating they were last in the area of Fall Creek, and a Coast Guard helicopter crew began searching early Wednesday. After several hours, the crew spotted their vehicle, which the Coast Guard said was more easily seen because a blue tarp had been covering it. The aircrew notified search and rescue teams on the ground, who found the family unharmed.

“After getting the family into a warm place with some food and water, we learned that their car got stuck in an area with downed trees and snow,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said later Wednesday on Facebook. “Thankfully, they had a blanket, some water, a tarp and snacks in the car, and were all wearing warm clothing.”

