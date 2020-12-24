Haley Minnehan, MD: Let’s work together during the holidays to combat coronavirus

By Haley Minnehan, MD

We are celebrating a holiday season unlike any that we’ve experienced before. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed most aspects of our lives, and as 2020 comes to a close, our annual celebrations will be different, too. Nationwide, there have been over 17 million cases of COVID-19 this year and 313,000 deaths. In Idaho, as of December 17, there were 126,878 total cases, 1,259 deaths and 1,426 new cases on that one day alone. These figures are sobering. Communities and families across Idaho are experiencing the holidays this year without their friends and loved ones, some of whom have sadly passed away from COVID-19.

As a family physician, the current rapid spread of the pandemic concerns my colleagues and me, and our priority is keeping our patients and their families safe. COVID-19 is more deadly and dangerous than the flu and can seriously impact otherwise healthy, younger people. More COVID-19 infections result in more COVID-19 hospitalizations and fewer available health care workers to care for patients. The result is diminished healthcare access for all of us, whether we have the coronavirus or not.

At my rural Idaho hospital, we are seeing a 28% positivity rate and fear this will only increase after the holidays. The hospitals we refer patients to have limited capacity to see ICU patients as a result of COVID cases. So please consider the risks when thinking about how you’ll spend time with friends and family. We recommend keeping in-person celebrations to only those in your household and celebrating virtually or over the phone with others. Travel increases your exposure and elevates your level of risk – so please try to stay home and in your local community.

I know these decisions are difficult. Holiday celebrations include time-honored traditions that feel hard to change or skip, but an abundance of caution this year will mean a return to traditions in future years, especially as our communities receive vaccinations. If you decide to celebrate in person with people outside of your household, please take necessary precautions to mitigate some of the risks. It’s very important that to protect your family and friends you don’t let your guard down.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends choosing to wear masks; keeping at a physical distance of six feet from those outside your household; and washing hands and following other good sanitation procedures. If you’re gathering inside, open windows and doors to improve ventilation. Keep in mind that even though outside activities are safer than indoors, the virus can still be transmitted outdoors. If anyone in your household doesn’t feel well, has recently been around someone with COVID-19, or is awaiting a test result, cancel the gathering.

Be sure to share your plans and expectations with your guests in advance so they know what to expect and can come prepared.

I wish you and yours a safe and happy holiday. This year’s holiday season will be different, but by working together we can slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Haley Minnehan, MD, is a family physician in Cottonwood, Idaho, at Saint Mary’s Hospital. She has been a family physician at SMH for 20 years and is past president at the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians. She is a clinical assistant professor of family medicine for the University of Washington.