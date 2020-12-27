On the air
Sun., Dec. 27, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at (1) Gonzaga KHQ
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona Pac-12
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin FS1
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Buffalo at New England ABC and ESPN
Skiing
Noon: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports
Soccer
6:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Crystal Palace NBC Sports
9:25 a.m.: Aston Villa at Chelsea NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: (25) Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 94.1-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.