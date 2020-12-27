The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Night 21° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at (1) Gonzaga KHQ

6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona Pac-12

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Maryland at Wisconsin FS1

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Buffalo at New England ABC and ESPN

Skiing

Noon: FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup NBC Sports

Soccer

6:55 a.m.: Leicester City at Crystal Palace NBC Sports

9:25 a.m.: Aston Villa at Chelsea NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: (25) Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount 94.1-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.