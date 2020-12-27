The Dirt: McKinley School developers make changes to their plan

More than four years ago, InterUrban Development announced it was embarking on a proposal to transform the historic McKinley School into a mixed-use project with a brewery/distillery, restaurants, retail and office space.

The Seattle-based firm, headed by developer Rob Brewster and business partner, Steve DeWalt, is moving forward with redeveloping the former elementary and junior high school – but with slight changes.

Spokane-based Scott Ballard Architecture filed a preliminary application with the city earlier this month to rehabilitate the 46,000-square-foot historic school building at 117 N. Napa St. into office, dining and residential space.

“We really had to rethink the project due to COVID. Previously we were proposing mainly office space with a little bit of restaurant and commercial use,” said DeWalt, development associate at InterUrban. “We’re looking at retail space for restaurants and are looking to have some apartments in the building, and, still, just a bit of office space.”

DeWalt said specific project details will be shared at a later date, but the development firm may convert the four-story building’s lower level into restaurant space with upper floors dedicated to apartments and office space.

The city of Spokane awarded the project $163,000 in financial incentives through its Projects of Citywide Significance Program in January.

The funding, which reimburses developers for documented costs, can be allocated toward public infrastructure improvements, such as upgrades to utility lines, sewers and sidewalks.

The McKinley School, built in 1902, opened during “a period of explosive growth for Spokane and for the Union Park neighborhood east of the downtown area,” according to the Spokane City/County Historic Preservation Office.

In 1903, the Spokane School Board authorized a nine-room addition to the school in response to overcrowding in classrooms. A pre-vocational training program for boys in the seventh, eighth and ninth grades was added by 1917, according to the historic preservation office.

The McKinley School closed in 1962 due to declining enrollment.

The Spokane School District sold the property to a transfer company at public auction and its grounds were used as truck parking.

School Yard Billy LLC, whose principal is Brewster, purchased the property in 2016 for $950,000, according to Spokane County Assessor’s Office records.

Ownership of the property was transferred to McKinley School LLC, whose principal is DeWalt, in April, according to the assessor’s office.

DeWalt said there is not yet a timeline for completing the McKinley School redevelopment project as InterUrban is still working out details and a building plan.

“It’s a fantastic building. It has amazing bones and history, but it’s likely never going to be used as an elementary school again,” DeWalt said.

He explained that he hopes to find a new use for the structure while preserving its legacy.

“My hope is it can be a building that can contribute back to the neighborhood and provide a place for people to work, dine and enjoy,” DeWalt said.

Airdome athletic training facility coming to Hillyard?

A new athletic training facility could be coming to Hillyard.

Cantu Commercial Properties Owner and Broker Dan Cantu filed a preliminary application with the city to build the “Cantu Airdome,” a 33,600-square-foot “air supported structure for recreational/sports use” with 23 parking spaces, at 3800 E. Joseph Ave.

Construction on the Cantu Airdome is anticipated to begin in the spring with the facility slated to open in summer 2021, according to the application.

Documents filed with the city indicate St. Louis, Missouri-based Arizon Building Systems is designing the Cantu Airdome.

The company designs, manufactures and installs air-supported buildings used for sports, recreation and conventions, among other things.

Former Mountain Gear store may be transformed into a Dollar Tree

The site of former local outdoor retailer Mountain Gear could be transformed into a Dollar Tree.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based discount variety store chain filed an application with the city to renovate the 14,290-square-foot building at 2001 N. Ruby St.

Tempe, Arizona-based JLL Architecture LLC is designing the project. The project contractor has not yet been determined.

The project valuation is $200,000, according to the application.

Dollar Tree Inc. operates more than 15,600 stores in the U.S. and Canada with seven locations in the Spokane area.