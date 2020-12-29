On the air
Tue., Dec. 29, 2020
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest ESPN2
2 p.m.: Butler at Providence FS1
4 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn ESPN2
4 p.m.: Murray State at Belmont ESPNU
4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier FS1
6 p.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2
Football, college
9 a.m.: Mayo Bowl, Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin ESPN
5 p.m.: Cotton Bowl, Florida vs. Oklahoma ESPN
Soccer
9:55 a.m.: Fulham at Tottenham NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Newcastle United NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: (23) Gonzaga at Pepperdine 94.1-FM
Sports talk
6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 92.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
