The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Fog 28° Fog
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest ESPN2

2 p.m.: Butler at Providence FS1

4 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn ESPN2

4 p.m.: Murray State at Belmont ESPNU

4 p.m.: Seton Hall at Xavier FS1

6 p.m.: Florida at Vanderbilt ESPN2

Football, college

9 a.m.: Mayo Bowl, Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin ESPN

5 p.m.: Cotton Bowl, Florida vs. Oklahoma ESPN

Soccer

9:55 a.m.: Fulham at Tottenham NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: Liverpool at Newcastle United NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: (23) Gonzaga at Pepperdine 94.1-FM

Sports talk

6 p.m.: Idaho Vandals Coaches Show 92.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.