Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg one of 20 athletes named to Allstate NACDA Good Works Team

Gonzaga’s Ben Gregg was one of 20 student-athletes named to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Good Works Team, the organization announced Wedensday.

The team recognizes athletes across all sports and all collegiate divisions for exceptional achievements in community service, athletics and academics.

Gregg was honored for his work in the community of Spokane, as well as in his hometown of Portland. The senior forward has raised more than $250,000 for Giving Back Spokane to provide food, clothing and housing for those in need.

He’s also partnered with Family Promise of Spokane to help outfit homes for struggling families and works closely with the Mullen Polk Foundation based in Vancouver, Washington, to provide school supplies and clothing for foster children.

Gregg also makes regular visits to the Salvation Army for fundraising and community events, and hosts free basketball clinics in Portland.

The fifth-year player started in 20 of 33 games for Gonzaga this season, averaging 9.4 points per game along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

The inaugural 20-member Good Works Team is comprised of athletes from all levels of competition, including NCAA Division I, II and III, along with NAIA and junior/community colleges. Nearly 200 athletes were nominated before the program’s selection committee narrowed the list to 20.