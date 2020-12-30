On the air
Wed., Dec. 30, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: BYU at Pepperdine ESPNU
3 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12
4 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN2
4 p.m.: Utah at UCLA FS1
5 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12
6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Montana ESPN2
6 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1
7 p.m.: California at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPNU
4 p.m.: NC State at Georgia Tech Root
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah Root (Comcast only)
Football, college
9 a.m.: Armed Forces Bowl, Mississippi St. vs. Tulsa ESPN
11 a.m.: Arizona Bowl, Ball St. vs. San Jose St. CBS
1 p.m.: Liberty Bowl, West Virginia vs. Tennessee ESPN
5 p.m.: Texas Bowl, Arkansas vs. TCU ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho 92.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
