Sports

On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: BYU at Pepperdine ESPNU

3 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St. Pac-12

4 p.m.: Michigan at Maryland ESPN2

4 p.m.: Utah at UCLA FS1

5 p.m.: Arizona at Washington Pac-12

6 p.m.: Northern Colorado at Montana ESPN2

6 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico FS1

7 p.m.: California at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Texas A&M ESPNU

4 p.m.: NC State at Georgia Tech Root

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Phoenix at Utah Root (Comcast only)

Football, college

9 a.m.: Armed Forces Bowl, Mississippi St. vs. Tulsa ESPN

11 a.m.: Arizona Bowl, Ball St. vs. San Jose St. CBS

1 p.m.: Liberty Bowl, West Virginia vs. Tennessee ESPN

5 p.m.: Texas Bowl, Arkansas vs. TCU ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho 92.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

