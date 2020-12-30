Positive COVID-19 test cancels Eastern Washington games with Portland State
UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 30, 2020
A positive coronavirus test within the Eastern Washington men’s basketball program halted the Eagles’ two Big Sky Conference home games against Portland State scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
EWU (2-4, 1-0 Big Sky) hopes to reschedule the games with the Vikings (2-4, 1-1), although the conference recently said games stopped due to COVID-19 protocols will be canceled, not postponed.
The Big Sky will decide the winner of the regular-season crown and conference tournament seeding by winning percentage.
“It’s tough,” EWU head coach Shantay Legans said. “But we want to figure out a way to reschedule.”
Three of EWU’s first four Big Sky games have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
EWU, which hasn’t played since beating Northern Arizona 80-64 on the road on Dec. 19, is one of several Big Sky teams to lose games to COVID-19 protocols this week.
Montana State’s two-game series against Southern Utah and Weber State’s two-game series with Idaho State were also shelved.
The Eagles hope to return to action next Thursday and Jan. 9 when they travel to Weber State .
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.