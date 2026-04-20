Eastern Washington adds former Gonzaga Prep standout Jamil Miller in transfer portal

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington continued its effort to replenish its men’s basketball roster on Monday when it announced the commitment of Jamil Miller.

In transferring from Kennesaw State with three years of eligibility remaining, Miller is also coming home. He grew up in Spokane and played at Gonzaga Prep through his junior season before transferring to Combine Academy in North Carolina for his final season in 2023-24. Kennesaw State is in Georgia, about 250 miles from Combine Academy.

Miller – a 6-foot-6, 199-pound guard – started 27 of 33 games during the 2024-25 season as a freshman at Kennesaw. He averaged 23.5 minutes, 6.8 points and 4.8 rebounds while making 47.3% of his shots but just 52.8% (47 of 89) of his attempts at the free-throw line.

He didn’t play in 2025-26 and then entered the transfer portal earlier in April.

“Jamil will be an immediate impact piece for us in 2026–27,” EWU head coach Dan Monson said in a team release. “His ability to defend, rebound and score in a variety of ways will translate right away. Starting 27 games in Conference USA as a true freshman speaks to both his mental and physical toughness. We’re excited to bring Jamil back home to Spokane County.”

Miller is the first player to officially commit this spring to Eastern, which relied heavily last season on seven players who were in their final year of eligibility.

The only Eagles player to enter the transfer portal this spring was Andrew Cook, who has appealed the NCAA’s decision to deny his request for a medical waiver. Cook did not play in 2025-26 after suffering a significant ankle injury in October.

Miller joins an Eastern roster with six returning players – Alton Hamilton IV, Maddox Monson, Cole Scherer, Emmett Marquardt, Shaumba Ngoyi and Alan Gballou – and two high school recruits – Malachi Richmond (Edge Prep in Vancouver, British Columbia) and Lance Horntvedt Jr. (Richland High School) – heading into next season.

The last day basketball players can enter the NCAA’s transfer portal this spring is Tuesday. Players in the portal can commit to new programs beyond that date.