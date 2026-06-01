Eastern Washington adds guard Isak Homelius in transfer portal

From staff reports

The Eastern Washington men’s basketball team added junior college transfer Isak Homelius on Monday, a freshman guard coming off of a successful scoring season at Western Texas College.

A Swedish international, Homelius is listed at 6-foot-5 and averaged 17.3 points per game in his first competitive season in the United States. He shot 41% from the field, 36% on 3-pointers and 79% on free throws.

“We are excited to welcome Isak to Cheney,” EWU coach Dan Monson said via release. “He’s a proven scorer who is coming off an all-conference season in one of the top JUCO leagues in the country. His shooting ability and basketball IQ will immediately translate to this level and we feel confident he has all the intangibles to earn a big role for us.”

Homelius also has international experience, playing one season in the Sweden-Superettan, the country’s second division, where he averaged 12.5 points a game.

At Western Texas his role grew as the season went on, scoring over 30 points in four of the teams’ last 10 games, including a career high of 37.

Homelius is the Eagles’ fifth addition this offseason.