The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  Outdoors

2020: Most read outdoor stories

A GPS collared cougar reacts after it was treed by hounds on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, near Colville, Wash. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
A GPS collared cougar reacts after it was treed by hounds on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, near Colville, Wash. (TYLER TJOMSLAND)
By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508

The most-read outdoor stories of 2020, presented chronologically:

• Two Washington Fish and Wildlife employees rescue dog from icy Banks Lake, Feb. 1

• Scaring cougars for science: Research in northeast Washington looks at effectiveness, long term impacts of hazing, March 5

• Statewide fishing ban ordered by Washington wildlife managers, March 25

• Stranded snowbirds: Spread of the coronavirus has left full-time RVers and van dwellers on the run, March 29

•  Biologists count 57 mountain goats in Idaho Selkirks, March 30

• Wolves, cougars ambush smaller predators attracted by scraps, April 2

• Spokane man continues hiking Pacific Crest Trail despite pleas to stop, April 6

• Mt. Spokane’s new uphill ski policy raises concerns, questions and some hope from users, Dec. 1

• For the first time in more than 80 years, salmon spawning in the upper Columbia River, Dec. 17 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in Outdoors