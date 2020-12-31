2020: Most read outdoor stories
Thu., Dec. 31, 2020
The most-read outdoor stories of 2020, presented chronologically:
• Two Washington Fish and Wildlife employees rescue dog from icy Banks Lake, Feb. 1
• Scaring cougars for science: Research in northeast Washington looks at effectiveness, long term impacts of hazing, March 5
• Statewide fishing ban ordered by Washington wildlife managers, March 25
• Stranded snowbirds: Spread of the coronavirus has left full-time RVers and van dwellers on the run, March 29
• Biologists count 57 mountain goats in Idaho Selkirks, March 30
• Wolves, cougars ambush smaller predators attracted by scraps, April 2
• Spokane man continues hiking Pacific Crest Trail despite pleas to stop, April 6
• Mt. Spokane’s new uphill ski policy raises concerns, questions and some hope from users, Dec. 1
• For the first time in more than 80 years, salmon spawning in the upper Columbia River, Dec. 17
