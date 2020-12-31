On the air
Thu., Dec. 31, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Akron CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: California at Arizona State Pac-12
4 p.m.: (1) Stanford at (6) Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: USC at (8) Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at San Antonio NBA
7:30 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBA
Football, college
9 a.m.: Peach Bowl, (9) Georgia vs. (8) Cincinnati ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
10 a.m.: Citrus Bowl, Auburn vs. (14) Northwestern ABC
1 p.m.: Rose Bowl, (4) Notre Dame vs. (1) Alabama ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
5 p.m.: Sugar Bowl, (3) Ohio State vs. (2) Clemson ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
Hockey, college
6 p.m.: Denver at Colorado College CBS Sports
Soccer
9:25 a.m.: West Ham United at Everton NBC Sports
11:55 a.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester United NBC Sports
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
1 p.m.: Rose Bowl, (4) Notre Dame vs. (1) Alabama 700-AM
5 p.m.: Sugar Bowl, (3) Ohio State vs. (2) Clemson 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: (8) Texas at (3) Kansas ESPN2
9 a.m.: (11) Creighton at Providence Fox 28
9 a.m.: (12) Missouri at Arkansas CBS
9 a.m.: DePaul at St. John’s FS1
9 a.m.: Louisville at Boston College Root
9:30 a.m.: Duquesne at George Washington NBC Sports
11 a.m.: (10) Iowa at (14) Rutgers ESPN2
11 a.m.: LSU at Florida CBS
11 a.m.: TCU at Kansas State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Clemson at Miami Root
11:30 a.m.: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth NBC Sports
Noon: Ohio at Ball State CBS Sports
1 p.m.: (9) West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2
1 p.m.: Utah at USC Pac-12
1 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State CBS
1:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall FS1
1:30 p.m.: George Mason at Dayton NBC Sports
2 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Richmond CBS Sports
3 p.m.: Alabama at (7) Tennessee ESPN2
3 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12
3 p.m.: Wichita State at Mississippi ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown CBS Sports
5 p.m.: (20) Duke at (18) Florida State ESPN2
5 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Pac-12
7 p.m.: San Francisco at (1) Gonzaga ESPN2
7 p.m.: Stanford at (21) Oregon ESPNU
7 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State Pac-12
Football, college
9 a.m.: Gator Bowl, Kentucky vs. (23) N.C. State ESPN
9:30 a.m.: Outback Bowl, Mississippi vs. (11) Indiana ABC
1 p.m.: Fiesta Bowl, (25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State ESPN
5 p.m.: Orange Bowl, (13) North Carolina vs. (5) Texas A&M ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
11 a.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho 700-AM
7 p.m.: San Francisco at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at (23) Gonzaga 94.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
1 p.m.: Leigh at Lafayette CBS Sports
1:30 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island NBC Sports
3 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Drake ESPNU
3 p.m.: Navy at Bucknell CBS Sports
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Houston at Central Florida ESPNU
10 a.m.: (13) Kentucky at (12) Mississippi State ESPN2
11 a.m.: California at (6) Arizona Pac-12
11 a.m.: (18) DePaul at Marquette FS1
11 a.m.: George Washington at Fordham CBS Sports
Noon: Iowa State at (19) Texas ESPN2
1 p.m.: (11) UCLA at (8) Oregon Pac-12
2 p.m.: (16) Michigan at (15) Northwestern ESPN2
3 p.m.: (1) Stanford at Arizona State Pac-12
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland CBS
10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Giants Fox 28
1 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Rams CBS
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia NBC
Skiing
Noon: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC
1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC
3:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC Sports
Soccer
5:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
8:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo 700-AM
1:25 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
