The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Cloudy 37° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Central Michigan at Akron CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: California at Arizona State Pac-12

4 p.m.: (1) Stanford at (6) Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: USC at (8) Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at San Antonio NBA

7:30 p.m.: Portland at Golden State NBA

Football, college

9 a.m.: Peach Bowl, (9) Georgia vs. (8) Cincinnati ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

10 a.m.: Citrus Bowl, Auburn vs. (14) Northwestern ABC

1 p.m.: Rose Bowl, (4) Notre Dame vs. (1) Alabama ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

5 p.m.: Sugar Bowl, (3) Ohio State vs. (2) Clemson ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

Hockey, college

6 p.m.: Denver at Colorado College CBS Sports

Soccer

9:25 a.m.: West Ham United at Everton NBC Sports

11:55 a.m.: Aston Villa at Manchester United NBC Sports

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Football, college

1 p.m.: Rose Bowl, (4) Notre Dame vs. (1) Alabama 700-AM

5 p.m.: Sugar Bowl, (3) Ohio State vs. (2) Clemson 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: (8) Texas at (3) Kansas ESPN2

9 a.m.: (11) Creighton at Providence Fox 28

9 a.m.: (12) Missouri at Arkansas CBS

9 a.m.: DePaul at St. John’s FS1

9 a.m.: Louisville at Boston College Root

9:30 a.m.: Duquesne at George Washington NBC Sports

11 a.m.: (10) Iowa at (14) Rutgers ESPN2

11 a.m.: LSU at Florida CBS

11 a.m.: TCU at Kansas State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Clemson at Miami Root

11:30 a.m.: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth NBC Sports

Noon: Ohio at Ball State CBS Sports

1 p.m.: (9) West Virginia at Oklahoma ESPN2

1 p.m.: Utah at USC Pac-12

1 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State CBS

1:30 p.m.: Butler at Seton Hall FS1

1:30 p.m.: George Mason at Dayton NBC Sports

2 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Richmond CBS Sports

3 p.m.: Alabama at (7) Tennessee ESPN2

3 p.m.: California at Oregon State Pac-12

3 p.m.: Wichita State at Mississippi ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Marquette at Georgetown CBS Sports

5 p.m.: (20) Duke at (18) Florida State ESPN2

5 p.m.: Colorado at UCLA Pac-12

7 p.m.: San Francisco at (1) Gonzaga ESPN2

7 p.m.: Stanford at (21) Oregon ESPNU

7 p.m.: Nevada at New Mexico CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State Pac-12

Football, college

9 a.m.: Gator Bowl, Kentucky vs. (23) N.C. State ESPN

9:30 a.m.: Outback Bowl, Mississippi vs. (11) Indiana ABC

1 p.m.: Fiesta Bowl, (25) Oregon vs. (10) Iowa State ESPN

5 p.m.: Orange Bowl, (13) North Carolina vs. (5) Texas A&M ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Northern Arizona at Idaho 700-AM

7 p.m.: San Francisco at (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington State 920-AM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at (23) Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: Leigh at Lafayette CBS Sports

1:30 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Rhode Island NBC Sports

3 p.m.: Southern Illinois at Drake ESPNU

3 p.m.: Navy at Bucknell CBS Sports

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Houston at Central Florida ESPNU

10 a.m.: (13) Kentucky at (12) Mississippi State ESPN2

11 a.m.: California at (6) Arizona Pac-12

11 a.m.: (18) DePaul at Marquette FS1

11 a.m.: George Washington at Fordham CBS Sports

Noon: Iowa State at (19) Texas ESPN2

1 p.m.: (11) UCLA at (8) Oregon Pac-12

2 p.m.: (16) Michigan at (15) Northwestern ESPN2

3 p.m.: (1) Stanford at Arizona State Pac-12

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Cleveland CBS

10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1 p.m.: Arizona at L.A. Rams CBS

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Washington at Philadelphia NBC

Skiing

Noon: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC

1:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC

3:30 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup NBC Sports

Soccer

5:55 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

8:25 a.m.: Premier League match NBC Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Miami at Buffalo 700-AM

1:25 p.m.: Seattle at San Francisco 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Most read stories