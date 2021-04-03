Coloring contest: Young artists spring into action

Rainbows and flowers and bunnies, oh my!

More than 200 children decorated Easter eggs for The Spokesman-Review’s spring coloring contest. The judges could tell that many of the young artists were excited about spring.

In the 4 and younger category, the judges were charmed by 3-year-old Kate Murray’s perfect spring scene with a rainbow and flowers. Kate lives in Spokane.

Repeat winner Grace Blair decorated her colorful egg with markers and stickers, while Ezra Olds decorated his with glitter, stickers and googly eyes. Grace and Ezra are both 4 and live in Mead.

In the 5-to-8 age group, Veradale’s Sofia Fox turned her egg into an adorable Pokemon Jigglypuff. Sofia is 6.

The other two winners in the age group used real-world animals to decorate their eggs.

Frida Sanchez drew cute winking cats and dogs on a striped background, while Lindsey Rink used a cool painting technique to create chicks, mixing in felt stickers for flowers. Both artists are 7 and live in Spokane.

In the 9-12 age group, judges loved the style of Kendal Johnstone’s Easter chick and bunny illustration for her egg. Kendal is 11 and lives in Spokane.

Both Laura Sheikh of Spokane and Olive Utley of Mead showed hometown pride with their eggs.

Laura colored hers purple and attached dozens of paper lilac blooms. Olive created art of Mount Spokane reminiscent of national park tourism posters. Both girls are 12 and repeat winners.

The winners will receive gift certificates to Mobius Discovery Center.

Thanks to everyone who submitted an Easter egg. All of the entries will be displayed in the lobby windows at The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside Ave.