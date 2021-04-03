Cache Reset
Eastern Washington University Football
Sports >  EWU football

Eric Barriere’s 3 TD passes help Eastern Washington beat UC Davis

UPDATED: Sat., April 3, 2021

Eastern Washington’s Ty Graham, left, and Marlon Jones Jr. celebrate during the Eagles’ victory over UC Davis on Saturday in Davis, California. (Courtesy of Trevor Bowens)
Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif. – Eric Barriere threw two of his three touchdowns to Tamolo Limu-Jones – including a 77-yarder in the third quarter – and Eastern Washington never trailed in its 32-22 win over UC Davis on Saturday in a matchup between two of the top teams in the FCS.

Barriere was 30-of-41 passing for 392 yards and added 43 yards rushing on six carries. Limu-Jones finished with 10 receptions for 154 yards.

Eastern Washington (4-1, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 9 in the STATS FCS poll, opened the game with a 13-play, 68-yard drive capped by Seth Harrison’s 27-yard field goal. Barriere threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Stell Jr. and hit Limu-Jones for a 21-yard score to give the Eagles a 16-0 lead late in the first half.

Trent Tompkins, one of three players to throw at least two passes for UC Davis (3-2, 3-2), connected with Carson Crawford for a 6-yard TD to make it 22-15 late in the third quarter. Wide receiver Freddie Roberson lined up in the backfield, took the handoff and sliced through the Aggies defense on a 42-yard scoring run to open the fourth.

Thompkins finished 5-of-9 passing for 52 yards and added nine carries for 60 yards, including a 2-yard TD with 11:11 to play.

Harrison capped the scoring with a 22-yard field goal with 5:34 to play.

The 11th-ranked Aggies were outgained 563-397 in total offense.

