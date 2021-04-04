The Dirt: Plans move forward for Catholic Charities housing project

Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington is moving forward with plans for a new housing project in west Spokane.

Spokane-based architect Olson Projects filed a preliminary application with the city to build Mother Teresa Haven, a 48-unit affordable-housing community at 1920 N. Holy Names Court.

The project consists of three 9,650-square-foot residential buildings, a 4,950-square-foot clubhouse and 84 parking spaces. Mother Teresa Haven also will have amenities such as dog runs, pedestrian paths and a community patio.

The project valuation is $7.2 million, according to the application.

The project is funded by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission’s 9% housing tax credit program and a loan from Catholic Housing Services Eastern Washington.

Mother Teresa Haven’s monthly rent will average $245 for families. Residents will have access to recreational activities as well as on-site counseling, case management and health care services, according to Catholic Charities’ website.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in the summer, with completion by 2022.

Knife River Prestress building new plant

Knife River Prestress is planning to build a new manufacturing facility in Newman Lake, according to a recent environmental review filed with the Washington state Department of Ecology.

The company filed the review last week for the project, which consists of an 180,000-square-foot precast manufacturing facility as well as 102 parking spaces and gravel storage on 45-acres at 7721 N. Idaho Road.

Attached to the manufacturing facility will be a concrete batch plant with a “drive-over hopper/conveyor to load bulk binds” and two wastewater treatment facilities, according to the environmental review.

Knife River Prestress, founded in 1958, produces precast/prestressed concrete products and support services. The company has manufacturing facilities in Harrisburg, Oregon, and Spokane Valley.

Club Pilates to open South Hill location

Club Pilates is expanding its franchise to Spokane with a new location on the South Hill.

Dallas-based RQ Architecture filed an application with the city to change the use of a 1,636-square-foot space from spa/hair salon to wellness center at 2622 E. 29th St., Suite B, between Orange Theory Fitness and Rosauers Supermarkets.

Club Pilates indicated on its website the South Hill location is “opening soon.” The company’s website also indicated plans for a north Spokane location at 9502 N. Newport Highway.

Club Pilates was founded in 2007 in San Diego. The franchise, which offers low-impact, full-body workouts with a variety of classes, has more than 600 locations nationwide.

The project valuation is $125,000, according to the application.

The project contractor has not yet been determined.

iHeartMedia Inc. revamping Spokane office

iHeartMedia Inc.’s Spokane office is undergoing renovations, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Tampa, Florida-based Cushman Wakefield submitted the application to renovate iHeart Media’s 3,000-square-foot office at 5106 S. Palouse Highway.

Work includes partial removal of interior walls, pantry and restroom renovations, new finishes and ceiling, mechanical, plumbing and electrical upgrades, according to the application.

The project valuation and contractor was not specified in the application.

The project architect is Texas-based HKS Inc.