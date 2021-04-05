The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Area sports

College baseball: Oregon State thumps Gonzaga in nonconference contest

UPDATED: Mon., April 5, 2021

From staff reports

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State pitchers limited Gonzaga to eight hits – all singles – and the 20th-ranked Beavers pulled away for an 11-3 nonconference baseball win at Goss Stadium.

Oregon State (21-6), first place in the Pac-12, scored four runs in the sixth to boost its lead to 9-3. Kyler McMahan delivered a two-run triple, and Andy Armstrong added a two-run double for the Beavers.

Tyler Rando scored on a passed ball, and Ernie Yake hit a two-run single in a three-run second that gave the Bulldogs (16-11) an early 3-2 lead.

Rando was 3 for 4 for Gonzaga. Yake had two hits.

Armstrong, Jacob Melton and Ryan Ober collected three hits apiece for the Beavers, who rapped out 13 hits against four Bulldogs pitchers.

