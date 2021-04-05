The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: Houston at LA Angels MLB

7 p.m.: NY Mets at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego MLB

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State TNT

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers NBC Sports

Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions

3 p.m.: Portland at Marathón FS1

5 p.m.: Atlanta United at LD Alajuelense FS1

7 p.m.: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC FS1

Tuesday’s radio highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle 700-AM

Events subject to change

