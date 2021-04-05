On the air
Mon., April 5, 2021
Tuesday’s TV highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Houston at LA Angels MLB
7 p.m.: NY Mets at Philadelphia ESPN
7 p.m.: San Francisco at San Diego MLB
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston TNT
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Golden State TNT
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at NY Rangers NBC Sports
Soccer, men’s, CONCACAF Champions
3 p.m.: Portland at Marathón FS1
5 p.m.: Atlanta United at LD Alajuelense FS1
7 p.m.: Cruz Azul at Arcahaie FC FS1
Tuesday’s radio highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Seattle 700-AM
Events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.