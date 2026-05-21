Lakeside senior Cy Reeves’ long-range plan detours slightly for 1A tournament | State baseball

Most high school seniors have little to no idea what they might want to accomplish in the future. But to hear Cy Reeves talk, he knows exactly where he wants to be and what he wants to do – eventually succeeding Tim Klein as head baseball coach at Lakeside High School.

“My football coach, coach (Casey) Monahan, is actually to blame for wanting to be a teacher,” Reeves said. “And coach Klein has been a super big role model for me. Being able to see how they lead in the classroom, and being able to affect the next generations, like, I just want to be able to make an impact on the world and make an impact on the next people that come through, the next athletes, the next everything.”

If he pursues his education in the same way he’s pursued his athletic career in high school, there’s no telling what he could do.

But first, Reeves will lead the No. 6-seeded Eagles (16-7) into the State 1A baseball tournament. The Eagles face No. 11 King’s (14-8) in a first-round game at 10 a.m. at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham on Saturday. If they win, they’ll take on the winner of No. 3 Lynden Christian and No. 14 Naches Valley later in the day in a quarterfinal.

“His work ethic is off the charts,” Klein said of Reeves before practice on Tuesday at the school. “I mean, he’s always in the weight room, he goes to speed and conditioning camp when he doesn’t need to, and he’s just always working at it. I think by example the kids see what dedication it takes and what a leader really needs to do.”

Reeves entered high school as a freshman at 6-foot-1, but “150 pounds soaking wet,” he said. He’s grown from something of a scrawny kid to a 6-foot-6, 215-pound young man on the brink of college baseball who has just about outgrown his favored position of catcher.

“He’s been in 6 a.m. weight room, and he has really focused on getting bigger,” Klein said. “He’s changed his diet, you know, to where he could eat food that would help him gain more of the right weight, and he’s just maintained that focus. But yeah, you can see the physicality; he’s gotten so much stronger.”

“Six a.m. weights has been huge for me, just being able to grow in that aspect,” Reeves said, noting the early morning isn’t his favorite time of day. “It takes a lot of discipline, and that’s probably something that I’ve seen myself growing so much in these last four years, is the discipline that I’ve had to be able to go through for 6 a.m. weights every day. That’s grown me as a person, not only physically but mentally too.”

That growth has helped Reeves, the only senior on the roster, become a better leader for the Eagles.

“I’m trying to hold my guys to another standard, a standard that nobody else is going to try to hold them to,” he said. “It’s not a one-person game – you got to have nine guys on the field at once, and everybody’s got to be working in unison and being at their best at all times. I’m trying to, as a leader on this team, get that out of people for sure.”

The beneficiary of all that hard work will be Whitworth University, where Reeves will pitch and play first base play next season – as well as pursue an education degree.

“It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Reeves said. “I get to play college baseball and stay so close to home.”

Lakeside and Northeast A rival Colville (17-7) have had a battle all season long, splitting four games this year. Lakeside won the league title while Colville took the District 6 championship, an extra-innings 6-4 win over the Eagles at Shadle Park High School last Saturday. As such, the Crimson Hawks earned the No. 4 seed and are hosting a regional this weekend – at Whitworth.

“Colville is definitely a tough opponent. I mean, you’ve got to go in laser focused every time that we play them,” Reeves said. “I’ve gotten to compete against them since I was a freshman in high school, so being able to grow together and then compete against them is super fun.”

Both teams have been among the top half-dozen in the state RPI system all season long.

“Most of the state looks at our league with four teams and goes, ‘Meh,’ ” Klein said. “And let’s face it, the last couple years we haven’t won a state game. … Our spring break tournament we invited a bunch of 1A teams over. … And you know, we thought we’re right there with some of these teams.”

The weather for the district game was gloomy, cold and rainy. But at practice on Tuesday it was short-sleeve weather and that had Klein looking up.

“(Baseball) is a beautiful thing,” he said, voice cracking just a bit. “There’s not another sport out there that really challenges you as much mentally and physically, and the fact that you get to be outdoors in elements – you know, you better not come home clean. You just have the opportunity to go run around out there and play with your friends and overcome adversity, and have to figure out, you know, what life is like, and what baseball’s like.”

4A

Fifth-seeded Gonzaga Prep (20-4) travels to the Yakima regional to take on 12th-seeded Puyallup (18-7) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner takes on the (4) West Valley-Yakima/(13) Curtis winner later in the day.

2A

Fourth-seeded West Valley (20-2) faces 13th-seeded Orting (16-7) at 10 a.m. at Shadle Park. The winner gets the (5) WF West/(12) Sehome winner later in the day. No. 16 Pullman (16-5) faces No. 1 Bainbridge (20-3) at 1 p.m.

2B

Northwest Christian (19-3) is the No. 4 seed and hosts No. 13 Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (16-7) on Saturday. No. 11 Colfax (16-8) takes on No. 6 Liberty Bell (20-3) at Napavine HS and No. 14 Chewelah (15-7) plays No. 3 Napavine (21-2).

1BNo. 3 Almira/Coulee-Hartline (15-7) hosts No. 11 DeSales in a quarterfinal on Saturday.