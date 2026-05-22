Mead boys wrap dominant District 6 4A/3A meet with team title: ‘We’re coming for state’

Mead’s Stejer Franklin wins the Boys 4A 1600 Meter final, during the 3A/4A track and Field District 6 Championships, Friday, May 22, 2026, at Central Valley High School. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The dominance by the Mead boys in the District 6 4A/3A track and field championships continued Friday as the meets concluded at Central Valley High School.

Simon Rosselli and Stejer Franklin added second 4A individual titles.

Rosselli won the shot put with a throw of 68 feet, 5 inches – 4 inches short of his season best – after taking the discus on Thursday.

Franklin won the 1,600 meters in a time of 4 minutes, 14.55 seconds after he won the 3,200 on Thursday.

Rosselli twice eclipsed 68 feet. He’ll continue his quest for the national record in the discus and a 70-foot throw in the shot at the state meet Thursday through Saturday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma.

The top three finishers in each event in the district meets advance to state along with any athlete meeting or exceeding state qualifying standards.

Boys

Mead finished with 176 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Gonzaga Prep (116.5).

Franklin bounced back after a subpar performance at the subdistrict meet a week ago.

“Last week, I wasn’t aggressive enough,” said Franklin, a sophomore who helped Mead capture a state championship in cross country last fall. “I didn’t really race smart and I let it go out way too slow and I just got beat.”

Franklin chalked it up as a lesson learned.

He’s looking forward to helping Mead capture a state title next week.

“I’d like to place the best I can,” Franklin said. “I don’t really have time goals. I just want to help my team score points.”

Franklin likes Mead’s state-title hopes.

“I know our cross country and track programs are separate, but the standard remains the same. We always race our best, throw our best and jump our best. While the programs are different, we just try to kind of hold that standard high.”

Rosselli agreed.

“Mead is the greatest track team in the country,” Rosselli said. “I truly believe that. We’re coming for state and we’re gonna make a name for ourselves like we have in many years past. Mead is a historic program. We’ve done a lot throughout the years and we’re not gonna stop now.”

Both of Rosselli’s throws set CV track records that won’t be touched for years to come.

Perhaps the best combined effort by the Panthers came in the final event Friday when Mead broke a 40-year-old school record in the 4x400 relay.

Aaron Pooler ran an outstanding final leg, crossing the finish line in 3:18.16 to top the record (3:18.42) set in 1986.

Trevelle Jones, Carter Williams and Jonah Wiser put Pooler in position to write history.

Finishing on the Panthers’ heels was Gonzaga Prep (3:18.49). Mead and G-Prep are ranked 1-2 in state.

Mead coach James Lehr was elated afterward.

“It starts with our leadership and senior groups,” Lehr said. “And then our coaches, too. Our kids fight for each other and they fight for their coaches.”

Lehr knows his athletes are aware of Mead’s track history.

“The standard was set long before us,” Lehr said. “We have a lot of great respect for our heritage.”

Feso Ogbozor of Gonzaga Prep was a double winner, taking the long jump (22 feet, 8½ inches) and triple jump (46-11¼).

Sophomore Jacob Gering of Lewis and Clark won the 200 (21.65).

In 3A, the Cheney boys won a tightly contested 3A battle with 95 points. Mt. Spokane and Hermiston tied for second (89.5).

Mason Stinson somehow kept his balance despite clipping the final hurdle in the 300, winning in a time of 38.78.

Cheney’s Abram Wiens, a sophomore in his first full track season after picking it up last summer, won the 3A high jump (6-8), equaling the mark he had earlier when he broke the school record.

“I was into playing basketball and this was my secondary sport,” Wiens said. “But not anymore. I have more potential in track than basketball.”

Cheney coach Derek Slaughter believes Wiens will become the first Spokane-area jumper to crack 7 feet since the late Jakobe Ford of Shadle Park.

Adie Wright of North Central won the 200 (21.59) in the Wolfpack’s final season in 3A. NC drops to 2A next year in all sports.

Joseph Hilton of CV won the long (22-¼) and triple (46-2) jumps.

In the 3A 4x400, all eight teams earned state berths. Gaitlin Michaelsen of Mt. Spokane brought home the Wildcats in a winning time of 3:20.19.

Girls

It was a Greater Spokane League-dominated meet as Mt. Spokane won with 126 points, followed by University (88), Ridgeline (87) and Cheney (80.5).

Lewis and Clark relay team of Charlotte Dix, left, Mae McLachlan and Teagan Enser celebrate after winning the 4x200-meter during the 4A/3A Track and Field District 6 Championships Friday at Central Valley High School. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review)

Jane Wycoff and Kara Ritter led Mt. Spokane to victory. Wycoff ran away in the 1,600 (5:01.69) and Ritter won the 200 (25.35).

In the 3A 4x400, Kyla Roberts, Peyton Richter, Ainsley Miller and Mariah Denney won in a season best (3:58.66).

Kali Rothrock of Ridgeline won the 3A triple jump (36-1¾), ¼ of an inch shy of her personal best.

Cora Donley of CV won the 3A shot (41-4¾) to go with a title in the discus.

In 4A, Kamiakin won with 125 points and Mead was second (111.5).

In the 4A 4x200, the Lewis and Clark foursome of Mae McLachlan, Teagan Enser, Anya Parekh and Charlotte Dix won in a season-best time of 1:42.32. The Tigers took nearly three seconds off their previous best executing the best exchanges they’ve had this season.